Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Wasim Akram expresses fear for other teams, says scared of 'Nothing to Lose' England side

    Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has expressed his fear for other teams as England could now resort to a fearless form of play. The England cricket team has nothing to lose as they are on the verge of crashing out from the ODI World Cup 2023.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Wasim Akram expresses fear for other teams, says scared of 'Nothing to Lose' England side avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 8:01 PM IST

    Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has raised concern on the part of other teams in the ODI World Cup 2023. England and Bangladesh are already out of this World Cup after a series of abysmal performances. Both sides are sitting on the last two positions of the points table with just two points in their banks. 

    Wasim Akram believes that the England cricket team has nothing to lose after crashing out of the ODI World Cup 2023. Though, their crashing out is not official yet but it is now impossible for them to finish in the top four. England has played underwhelming cricket throughout the World Cup.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: England players forced to use inhalers as air pollution reaches alarming levels

    Their body language has been low as their batters have failed to adapt to the Indian conditions. England has nothing to lose now and they are likely to play fearless cricket without a rigid thought process. In such a scenario, they could spoil the party of other teams.

    Wasim Akram said, "I'm scared of England because they are out. They are going to play fearless cricket. They have nothing to lose. They will be aggressive and will intend to spoil someone's party.

    On Pakistan's performance, he said, "They (Pakistan) can only do one thing. They just have to win their games and then hope and pray that other teams provide favorable results. Because those things aren't in your control. If New Zealand loses by a big margin, again, that's not in Pakistan's control. They should focus on their cricket. The next two games, against big teams."

    The men in green broke the streak of losses after registering a win against Bangladesh. They are now on 6 points in 7 games and are not completely out of the semi-final race. Pakistan's destiny is not in its hands as they will depend on other teams' results for their path of qualification.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 8:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: England players forced to use inhalers as air pollution reaches alarming levels avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: England players forced to use inhalers as air pollution reaches alarming levels

    ODI World Cup 2023: India posts a big total as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer run the batting show avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India posts a big total as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer run the batting show

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rassie van der Dussen rings warning bells for India ahead of mouth-watering showdown avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rassie van der Dussen rings warning bells for India ahead of mouth-watering showdown

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan look to catch up on net run rate as the Netherlands pose a tricky challenge avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan look to catch up on net run rate as the Netherlands pose a tricky challenge

    India vs Sri Lanka: Sara Tendulkar giving standing ovation to Shubman Gill after scoring 92 goes viral osf

    India vs Sri Lanka: Sara Tendulkar giving standing ovation to Shubman Gill after scoring 92 goes viral

    Recent Stories

    cricket Most sixes for India in a World Cup innings osf

    Most sixes for India in a World Cup innings

    Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dating rumors heat up as they go on theatre date - Read details

    Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dating rumors heat up as they go on theatre date - Read details

    ODI World Cup 2023: England players forced to use inhalers as air pollution reaches alarming levels avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: England players forced to use inhalers as air pollution reaches alarming levels

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Dont know whether I ll be in jail or Arvind Kejriwal after skipping ED summon to his supporters gcw

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: 'Don't know whether I'll be in jail or...' Kejriwal after skipping ED summon

    Asian Paints Apcolite All Protek: Now confidently say 'Bhaag Daag Bhaag' and keep interior walls spotless

    Asian Paints Apcolite All Protek: Now confidently say 'Bhaag Daag Bhaag' and keep interior walls spotless

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon