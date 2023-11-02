Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: England players forced to use inhalers as air pollution reaches alarming levels

    Various tier 1 cities of India are witnessing an alarming rise in air pollution as a result of the onset of the Winter season in South Asia. England players are finding it hard to tackle the situation and are now resorting to inhalers for temporary comfort.

    ODI World Cup 2023: England players forced to use inhalers as air pollution reaches alarming levels avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    England cricketers are having a hard time dealing with the Indian winters as concerning reports have erupted about their struggles. According to a report from British Newspaper 'I', England players are forced to use inhalers due to the air pollution problem in various tier cities of India. 

    The onset of the Winter season in India also brings ample issues out of which the most concerning is air pollution. With the onset of winter post-Navratri in India, air pollution levels have risen at alarming levels, especially in the North Indian cities. Delhi which is the worst affected city during Winter breached the 400 mark on Thursday according to the Air Quality Index.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India posts a big total as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer run the batting show

    Financial capital, Mumbai is also not treading much behind as today's Air Quality Index in Mumbai breached the 200 mark. England players are finding it hard to grasp a fresh breath of air and the report from the British Newspaper 'I' reveals that the majority of the English players are resorting to inhalers for breathing.

    England all-rounder Ben Stokes was seen using an inhaler in a recent England practice session. Joe Root also addressed the issue of air pollution in India and the effects that it is having on the English players. One of the major causes of air pollution in India is stubble burning and the activity of construction.

    Joe Root said, "It just felt like you couldn't get your breath. It was unique. Who knows whether it was air quality? I am not qualified to know. It felt like quite a hazy day, wasn't it? And you could definitely see that from one side of the ground looking back towards the sun. It was a lot harder visually than it was on the other side of the ground. Whether it was air quality or what, it was definitely an experience I've not had before."

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 7:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: India posts a big total as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer run the batting show avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India posts a big total as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer run the batting show

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rassie van der Dussen rings warning bells for India ahead of mouth-watering showdown avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rassie van der Dussen rings warning bells for India ahead of mouth-watering showdown

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan look to catch up on net run rate as the Netherlands pose a tricky challenge avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan look to catch up on net run rate as the Netherlands pose a tricky challenge

    India vs Sri Lanka: Sara Tendulkar giving standing ovation to Shubman Gill after scoring 92 goes viral osf

    India vs Sri Lanka: Sara Tendulkar giving standing ovation to Shubman Gill after scoring 92 goes viral

    Sachin Sachin Fans chant Tendulkar's name at Wankhede Stadium during India vs Sri Lanka WC clash (WATCH) snt

    'Sachin, Sachin': Fans chant Tendulkar's name at Wankhede Stadium during India vs Sri Lanka WC clash (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Dont know whether I ll be in jail or Arvind Kejriwal after skipping ED summon to his supporters gcw

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: 'Don't know whether I'll be in jail or...' Kejriwal after skipping ED summon

    Asian Paints Apcolite All Protek: Now confidently say 'Bhaag Daag Bhaag' and keep interior walls spotless

    Asian Paints Apcolite All Protek: Now confidently say 'Bhaag Daag Bhaag' and keep interior walls spotless

    cricket Top 10 players with most World Cup runs osf

    Top 10 players with most World Cup runs

    Winter Wellness 7 reasons why Jaggery is a must have gcw eai

    Winter Wellness: 7 reasons why Jaggery is a must-have

    6 foods high in vitamin E for long hairRBA EAI

    6 foods high in vitamin E for long hair

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon