ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand convincingly beat Netherlands, Mitchell Santner takes 5 wickets

The Kiwis have continued their winning run after registering a 99-run victory against the Netherlands. Will Young scored 70 runs while Mitchell Santner picked up five wickets. New Zealand is now the table topper .

The New Zealand cricket team is marching on the right track as they have registered their second win in this ODI World Cup 2023. The Kiwis registered another big result thus giving a boost to the Net Run Rate (NRR) in the early stages.

Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The Kiwis went off to a fine start as Devon Conway and Will Young put up a 67-run partnership. Will Young scored 70 runs from 80 balls.

Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham scored 50+ runs indicating a complete contribution from New Zealand's top and middle order. New Zealand put up a score of 322 runs with a loss of seven wickets in 50 overs.

Netherlands on the other hand a rough start to their inning. Vikramjit Singh who played very well against Pakistan was out for just 12 runs. Colin Ackermann scored 69 runs from 73 balls. Similarly, there were small contributions from the lower order of the Netherlands cricket team.

They were all out for 223 runs in 46.3 overs and New Zealand won the ODI World Cup 2023 match by 99 runs. Mitchell Santner put up an outstanding performance by picking up five wickets for 59 runs in 10 overs. While Matt Henry took three wickets.

New Zealand is now comfortably sitting at the top of the table with 4 points in two games so far. They also have a healthy net run rate of +1.958. The Kiwis are showing serious intent early in the World Cup. They will next face Bangladesh on Friday