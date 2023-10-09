ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands player recalls Kohli send-off that didn't age well

Netherlands squad player Wesley Barresi recalled a momentous exchange between him and Virat Kohli from the 2011 Cricket World Cup. He is the only current Dutch player who was part of the Netherlands team in the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Netherlands star Wesley Barresi recently shared an interaction between him and Virat Kohli in the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Wesley Barresi gave a send-off to Virat Kohli after getting cheaply dismissed. He made some comments that didn't age well.

Wesley Barresi is the only current Dutch player who was also part of the 2011 Cricket World Cup gala in India. Netherlands and India faced each other and the visitors were dominating for a certain period with India losing the first few wickets cheaply.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN: Buttler dubs HPCA stadium outfield as 'poor'; rules out Stokes

Wesley Barresi recalls that is when the Netherlands players started believing that they could outdo India in India. However, it wasn't the case as India's middle order ensured the five-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Virat Kohli managed to score only 12 runs in the match.

Wesley Barresi while Kohli was walking off said "We'll never see or hear from you again". However, Wesley Barresi's comment didn't age well as Virat Kohli has never looked back and has today become one of the greatest players to ever grace the gentleman's game.

The Netherlands player recalled the incident and said, "Maybe I got slightly cocky that night, but looking at that Indian team, they had superstars galore, and Kohli was the youngster, the timing was perfect to hand out a bit of stick. He certainly proved us wrong.

It was all part of the moment, and we were fired up. We had them on the ropes, they were three or four down, so we felt like we were in the game a little. It was an excellent opportunity to knock India over in India. The atmosphere and everything that was going on spurred us on a bit, and we might have gotten ahead of ourselves."