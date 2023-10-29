ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bowl first, no changes in either of the sides

England got what they wanted from the toss as they decided to chase in the ODI World Cup 2023 game. Indian captain Rohit Sharma too wanted to bat first and got what he wanted. The Indian side will be tested batting first on Sunday.

England captain Jos Buttler went on to win the toss and decided to bowl first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both the teams got what they wanted from the toss as Jos Buttler elected to bowl while India wanted to bat first to test themselves.

The surface looks good for batting as this could indicate a high-scoring contest between two sides. England is struggling with their off-form batting lineup while India is roaring in all three departments. The men in blue have a better chance of winning the fixture by looking at the form of both sides.

England captain Jos Buttler at the toss said, "We are going to bowl first today. Not anything in particular, it's a gut decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. We haven't done ourselves justice, today we want to put up a show and play for pride. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion. We are going with the same team."

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. Looks like a good pitch, it's a new surface that has been relayed here. It has played well for the 100 overs. I mean it's quite important to think like that but it's important to get the two points. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back here and get back into business. We are playing the same team we played in the last game."

Team News

Both teams went with the same team from their previous contest. Hardik Pandya is still struggling with an injury however he has already started training which means he could be available in a week. There was a lot of talk about Ashwin's inclusion for the match but looking at the surface Rohit Sharma decided to make no changes. While England has a fully fit 15-man World Cup squad right now.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood