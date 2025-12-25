Former England captain Michael Vaughan defended Ben Duckett and England amid the Noosa break controversy in Ashes 2025, saying he criticizes on-field performance, not off-field antics, and sees the drinking as part of cricket’s wider culture.

England opener Ben Duckett has found support in former captain turned cricket commentator Michael Vaughan amid the visiting side’s growing controversy over their mid-series Noosa break in Queensland, planned trip ahead of the third Test of the Ashes 2025 at the Adelaide Oval.

Following England’s third Test defeat and subsequent series loss by trailing 0-3, the reports emerged that the players of the touring party had engaged in excessive drinking during their six-day break at Noosa, an affluent resort in Queensland, after the Brisbane Test loss. In what was to be a break for recovery, recharge, and regroup amid the long Australia tour, it instead became a source of controversy, with the claims of a ‘stag do’ by England players.

To make it worse, a viral video of Ben Duckett in an intoxicated state, wherein he was struggling to find a way back to his team hotel, added to the outrage, prompting the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to launch an investigation into the claims, as confirmed by its managing director, Rob Key.

Refuses to Point Fingers at Young England Players

Amid the Ashes fallout, which stemmed from the Noosa break controversy and England’s poor on-field performances, resulting in the series defeat, Michael Vaughan has now weighed in on the situation, which has grabbed the attention of cricket fans around the world, especially in Australia and England.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan stated that he would not criticise or point fingers at Ben Duckett or young England players for their behaviour during the Noosa break, emphasising that his focus is on their performances on the field rather than their antics off the field.

“I am not going to criticise England for what they got up to in Noosa. I criticise what they do on the cricket field, the way they play, and the way they prepare to play cricket,” the former England captain wrote.

“I am not going to point the finger at a group of young people who have had a few beers on a couple of days off. I did exactly the same as them when I played for England, although I did at least know when it was time to go home, and that is probably what Ben Duckett needs to learn,” he added.

Michael Vaughan’s statement clearly defends Ben Duckett and young England players amid ‘stag do’ claims during the six-day trip to Noosa for a short break, emphasising that the off-field conduct should not overshadow their on-field performances or development as cricketers. Former England’s opinion on the Noosa break controversy suggested that he does not intend to turn the row into a character trial.

Vaughan Backs Duckett Amid His Viral Video

Ben Duckett’s viral video has sparked massive controversy, adding to the England players’ Noosa break, leading the ECB to launch an investigation into the matter. It is uncertain when and where the video was shot, but the clip appeared to have been recorded during the players’ mid-series break, showing an England opener in an intoxicated state.

Further commenting on the matter, Vaughan believes that Duckett should not be reprimanded based on the evidence, adding that neither should the other players, as it reflects a broader drinking culture in cricket across England, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

“Duckett not be reprimanded at all on the evidence we have seen, and neither should the other players, because it is a wider issue: the game of cricket has created this drinking culture. England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa all have the same culture,” former England wrote.

“You give a group of young people three or four days off to relax, and they’re going to something like this”, he added.

The Ben Stokes-led England will look to salvage their pride by winning the final two Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground amid the Noosa break controversy. England players will be in spotlight when they take the field in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on Friday, December 26.