Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: India off to a flying start, Proteas work their way through key breakthroughs

    The Indian cricket team has had a fine start to the ODI World Cup 2023 game against South Africa. However, looking at the pitch conditions, the upcoming overs will get tougher with the introduction of the spinners.

    ODI World Cup 2023: India off to a flying start, Proteas work their way through key breakthroughs avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    The Indian cricket team has gotten off to a sizzling start in the most important game of the ODI World Cup 2023 so far. India and South Africa are the only teams that are playing extraordinary cricket so far in the World Cup. Both teams are also the only teams that have qualified for the semi-finals as of today. 

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. Rohit Sharma gave the perfect start to the Indian cricket team by taking on Marco Jansen. Shubman Gill played carefully throughout the power play. While Rohit Sharma scored runs quickly. 

    However, the aggressive playing style comes with its own set of risks. Rohit Sharma while trying to score a boundary got out for 40 runs from 26 balls with a strike rate of 166.67. Shubman Gill was also out for 23 runs from 24 balls. Keshav Maharaj's bowl saw a massive turn that deceived Shubman Gill.

     

    Indian spinners will also like what they witnessed through Keshav Maharaj. Virat Kohli has settled and is in his 40s. Virat Kohli has also done quite well. While Shreyas Iyer is also trying to settle at the crease but is struggling so far. He has been unable to play decent against spin.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt birthday wishes to Virat Kohli osf

    Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt birthday wishes to Virat Kohli

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash under threat due to Delhi's severe air pollution osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash under threat due to Delhi's severe air pollution

    cricket India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers hugging Virat Kohli on 35th birthday goes viral; fans laud G.O.A.T.s osf

    India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers wishing Virat Kohli on his birthday with warm hug goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's unshaken composure amidst the Cricket frenzy osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's unshaken composure amidst the Cricket frenzy

    Black marketing of India vs SA tickets? Kolkata police sends notice to BCCI seeking information of sales snt

    Black marketing of India vs SA WC tickets? Kolkata police sends notice to BCCI seeking information of sales

    Recent Stories

    Espresso to endurance: Science behind coffee's surprising benefits ATG

    Espresso to endurance: Science behind coffee's surprising benefits

    cricket Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Decoding the King's fitness regime osf

    Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Decoding the King's fitness regime

    5 harmful food combinations you should avoid rkn eai

    5 harmful food combinations you should avoid

    Karnataka home minister assures uninterrupted implementation of guarantee schemes amid financial challenges

    Karnataka home minister assures uninterrupted implementation of guarantee schemes amid financial challenges

    5 outfits to steal from Alia Bhatt's closet RKK

    5 outfits to steal from Alia Bhatt's closet

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon