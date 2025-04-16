Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a match-winning spell of 4/28 as Punjab Kings defended 111 runs — the lowest total ever successfully defended in IPL history — to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs.

Mullanpur: Punjab Kings' (PBKS) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal once again proved why he remains one of the most impactful bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), delivering a match-winning performance as PBKS pulled off a stunning 16-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Defending 111 runs, the lowest total ever successfully defended in IPL history, Punjab bowled out KKR for 95, thanks largely to Chahal's magical spell of 4/28 in four overs.

Awarded the Player of the Match, Chahal credited the entire team for the effort but highlighted the importance of staying positive despite the low score on the board.

"I think it was a team effort. We wanted to stay positive, take 2-3 wickets in the powerplay. The pitch wasn't easy. There was turn in the pitch as well," Chahal said after the game, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"My first ball turned, so Shreyas [Iyer] said, 'Let's have a slip'. We needed to take wickets to win this game because the runs were low," he added.

The veteran spinner, who has built his career on outsmarting batters, learnt on his experience and tactical acumen once again.

"I always had self-belief in myself. I always think about how to get the batters out," he explained.

"I varied my pace so that the batters had to put effort into hitting," he added.

His clever changes in pace and angles kept the batters guessing on a pitch that offered assistance to spinners throughout.

The spell not only sealed the win for Punjab Kings but also showcased Chahal's mastery of his craft under pressure. In a game where every run mattered and the margin for error was razor-thin, it was his guile and belief that stood out.

How PBKS secured thrilling win over KKR

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bat first. Priyansh Arya (22 in 12 balls, with three fours and a six) and Prabhsimran Singh (30 in 15 balls, with two fours and three sixes) delivered a fiery start to PBKS with a 39-run stand. However, a powerplay spell by Harshit Rana (3/25) and some fantastic fielding from Ramandeep Singh pushed them to 54/4 at the end of the powerplay. Narine (2/14) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/21) dominated the later stages of the innings, not letting PBKS batters settle, bundling them out for 111 in 15.3 overs.

During the run-chase, PBKS bowlers put up a brilliant fight, with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (4/28) and Marco Jansen (3/17) delivering spells that turned the match on its head. Despite fighting knocks by Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37 in 28 balls, with five fours and a six) and Andre Russell (17 in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes), KKR was bundled out for 95 in 15.1 overs, losing the match by 16 runs.

PBKS is at the fourth spot, with four wins and two losses, with eight points. KKR is at the sixth spot, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points.