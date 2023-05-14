Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mothers' Day 2023: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Here's how Indian cricketers have been celebrating it

    Mothers' Day 2023 is being celebrated on Sunday across India. Meanwhile, Indian cricketers celebrate the emotional day with their beloved mothers, ranging from Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar.

    First Published May 14, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    Sunday is an auspicious and emotional day for the Indians as they celebrate Mothers' Day. Every Indian, from a layperson to a celebrity, celebrates the occasion. The Indian cricketers also celebrate the instance in full flow, ranging from former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, as we look at some of them.

    Tendulkar took to his social media handles to pen, "In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A" AI"!" Also, his former Indian swashbuckling batting partner Yuvraj Singh wished, "For putting up with our mood swings and loving us unconditionally, there ought to be more than just one day to celebrate mothers. Happy Mother’s Day maata and Ori ki maata! Love you both loads."

    Fellow former Indian opener and current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir wrote, "Ma, my world!" Also, former Indian finisher Suresh Raina noted, "Happy Mother's Day to the incredible woman who brought love, warmth, and endless support into my life. You've always been there for me, guiding me with your wisdom and showering me with your unconditional love. Today and every day, I celebrate you, Mom. Thank you for being the best mom in the world."

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 1:49 PM IST
