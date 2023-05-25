Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jason Roy gives up ECB 'incremental contract' to play T20 in US; says 'will never walk away from England'

    Six players from England - Roy, Topley, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts and David Willey - have incremental contracts with the ECB.

    major league cricket Jason Roy gives up ECB 'incremental contract' to play T20 in US says will never walk away from England snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 25, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

    Opener Jason Roy has given up his England and Cricket Board (ECB) "incremental contract" to play Major League Cricket in the United States but his parent body has assured that he would still be considered for selection in future for the national white-ball teams.

    With global cricket ecosystem witnessing an increasing loyalty shift towards franchise-based T20 leagues, a lot of English cricketers like Roy would be sought after in every league and it might make them think about the amount of time they want to devote in national duty.

    Six players from England - Roy, Topley, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts and David Willey - have incremental contracts with the ECB.

    The report informed that these contracts are worth around GBP 66,000 per year and act as a 'top-up to County salaries'.

    The ECB said: "England Men's white-ball batter Jason Roy has informed the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he wishes to take up an agreement with Major League Cricket in the USA later this summer. The ECB have agreed for him to play in the competition on the proviso that he gives up the remainder of his ECB incremental contract, which both parties have agreed to. The ECB wish to clarify that this decision will not affect Jason's selection for England teams going forward. We have absolute confidence and faith that Jason is committed to England cricket."

    Roy, on his part, has also clarified that it is an ultimate honour to play for England national team. "I am not and never will 'walk away from England. Representing my country continues to be my proudest moment as a professional cricketer. I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority," Roy said in a statement on social media.

    Roy said the decision was prompted by the fact that he doesn't have a central contract.

    "As a single format player with no central contract I wanted to take the opportunity to play this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. It benefits me as an England player to play as much competitive cricket as possible."

    The MLC is slated to be held from July 13-30 this year at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

    The league has considerable backing from India and Australia, with four IPL team owners investing in as many MLC franchises and Australia's Cricket Victoria and Cricket New South Wales have stakes in the remaining two teams.

    The MLC's first edition is also set to clash with the English summer as the semifinal and final of the T20 Blast will be on July 15, whereas two County Championship games will also be in the same duration.

    Additionally, the ECB's Hundred starts on August 1. Due to these fixtures, ECB will not issue NOCs which would enable their contracted players to take part in the MLC.

    While the fully-contracted players will not be able to negotiate a release with the ECB, those who have incremental contracts are in a position to do so. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI could rest all Team India seniors for Afghanistan series keeping Windies tour in mind snt

    BCCI could rest all Team India seniors for Afghanistan series keeping Windies tour in mind

    IPL 2023 qualifier 2 gt vs mi gujarat titans vs mumbai indians shubman gill rohit sharma akash madhwal date time venue live stream snt

    IPL 2023: Upbeat Mumbai Indians gear up to face defending champions Gujarat Titians in Qualifier 2

    ipl 2023 Whats cooking Spin legend Anil Kumble spotted with RCB South Africa great AB de Villiers in Bandra Mumbai watch snt

    What's cooking? Spin legend Anil Kumble spotted with AB de Villiers in Mumbai (WATCH)

    Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final: BCCI secretary Jay Shah snt

    Ultimate call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL 2023 final: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    Pakistan ka John Abraham Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral snt

    'Pakistan ka John Abraham': Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    watch After White House, now car crashes into gates of Downing Street in London; one arrested snt

    WATCH: After White House, now car crashes into gates of Downing Street in London; one arrested

    BCCI could rest all Team India seniors for Afghanistan series keeping Windies tour in mind snt

    BCCI could rest all Team India seniors for Afghanistan series keeping Windies tour in mind

    Meet Rupali Barua; say hello to 60-year-old Ashish Vidyarthi's fashion designer wife vma

    Meet Rupali Barua; say hello to 60-year-old Ashish Vidyarthi's fashion designer wife

    Report Card: India under 9 years of Narendra Modi-led government

    Report Card: India under 9 years of Narendra Modi-led government

    Megan Fox HOT Photos: Actress raises heat by going bold in luscious bikinis, swimsuits vma

    Megan Fox HOT Photos: Actress raises heat by going bold in luscious bikinis, swimsuits

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon