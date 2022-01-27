  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Krunal Pandya's Twitter account restored after being hacked for a brief while

    Krunal Pandya's Twitter account got compromised. It was hacked for a while, as the hacker sent out some mean tweets. However, it has been restored now.

    Krunal Pandya's Twitter account restored after being hacked for a brief while-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Baroda, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya's Twitter account was compromised on Thursday. Apparently, it was hacked, as some mean tweets were sent out from his handle, which seemed off. The tweets mainly were of cryptocurrency and pertained to be selling bitcoins. However, it has been restored now, as the tweets have been deleted.

    Krunal Pandya's Twitter account restored after being hacked for a brief while-ayh

    On Thursday, around ten such tweets were sent out from his handle, all related to bitcoins. Nevertheless, Krunal supposedly did his part and successfully gained control of his account. While all the mean tweets have been deleted, Krunal has not sent out any clarification on the same. His last tweet happens on January 18, where he is seen practising for Baroda and is hitting some excellent shots.

    ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Kuldeep Yadav - Players to watch out during the ODIs

    Krunal last played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) until IPL 2021. The franchise has not retained him and his all-rounder brother Hardik. He will be entering the auction pool during IPL 2022 Mega Auction slated for next month, while the new IPL franchise, Ahmedabad, has roped in Hardik.

    There have been numerous instances of cricketers' Twitter accounts getting hacked. In 2019, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson's account, along with Instagram, had got hacked. Last year, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel's Insta account, too, fell prey to the same hack. In 2015, former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara's Twitter account got hacked, while some nasty pictures were posted through his handle.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes-ayh

    Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes

    Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi writes to Chirs Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India-ayh

    Narendra Modi writes to Chris Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants

    Zimbabwes Brendan Taylor admits Indian bookies approached him; says ICC will impose multi-year ban-ayh

    Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor admits Indian bookies approached him; says ICC will impose multi-year ban

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Quinton de Kocks temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points

    Recent Stories

    DCGI grants conditional market approval for Covishield Covaxin gcw

    DCGI grants conditional market approval for Covishield, Covaxin

    China hands over missing 17 year old Arunachal Pradesh boy Miram Taron to Indian Army gcw

    China hands over missing 17-year-old Arunachal Pradesh boy Miram Taron to Indian Army

    Indian hockey great and 1964 Olympic gold-winning captain Charanjit Singh passes away; netizens mourn-ayh

    Indian hockey great and 1964 Olympic gold-winning captain Charanjit Singh passes away; netizens mourn

    Shweta Tiwari made controversial comment, saying ''God is taking the bra size' MP minister orders probe RCB

    Shweta Tiwari stirs controversy with 'God is measuring my bra size' remark; MP minister orders probe

    Delhi Weekend curfew lifted odd even system ends night curfew to continue gcw

    Delhi: Weekend curfew lifted, odd-even system ends; night curfew to continue

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon