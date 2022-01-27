Krunal Pandya's Twitter account restored after being hacked for a brief while

Krunal Pandya's Twitter account got compromised. It was hacked for a while, as the hacker sent out some mean tweets. However, it has been restored now.

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya's Twitter account was compromised on Thursday. Apparently, it was hacked, as some mean tweets were sent out from his handle, which seemed off. The tweets mainly were of cryptocurrency and pertained to be selling bitcoins. However, it has been restored now, as the tweets have been deleted.

On Thursday, around ten such tweets were sent out from his handle, all related to bitcoins. Nevertheless, Krunal supposedly did his part and successfully gained control of his account. While all the mean tweets have been deleted, Krunal has not sent out any clarification on the same. His last tweet happens on January 18, where he is seen practising for Baroda and is hitting some excellent shots.

Krunal last played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) until IPL 2021. The franchise has not retained him and his all-rounder brother Hardik. He will be entering the auction pool during IPL 2022 Mega Auction slated for next month, while the new IPL franchise, Ahmedabad, has roped in Hardik.

There have been numerous instances of cricketers' Twitter accounts getting hacked. In 2019, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson's account, along with Instagram, had got hacked. Last year, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel's Insta account, too, fell prey to the same hack. In 2015, former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara's Twitter account got hacked, while some nasty pictures were posted through his handle.