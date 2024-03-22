Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Jai Shri Ram': Delhi Capitals' Warner presented with Ayodhya Ram Mandir's model ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    Ravi Kumar Sagar, founder of Achieve Academy, presented Delhi Capitals' David Warner with a miniature replica of the recently inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and adorned the star with a saffron shawl that had the words 'Jai Shri Ram' embellished on them.

    Jai Shri Ram Delhi Capitals' Warner presented with Ayodhya Ram Mandir's model ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals' former skipper David Warner received a blissful surprise from a budding entrepreneur from Hyderabad. Ravi Kumar Sagar, founder of Achieve Academy, presented the Australian cricketer with a miniature replica of the recently inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and adorned the star with a saffron shawl that had the words 'Jai Shri Ram' embellished on them.

    In a video posted on Sagar's Instagram account, Warner can be heard saying 'Jai Shri Ram' after receiving this special gift ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Here's a look at the video that has gone viral on social media platforms:

    It's worth noting that David Warner, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, took to Instagram following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 to celebrate the momentous occasion. "Jai Sri Ram INDIA," he captioned the post, which went viral instantly.

    As far as the upcoming IPL 2024 season is concerned, David Warner was replaced by Rishabh Pant as captain of the Delhi Capitals franchise. Pant is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months following an unfortunate near-fatal car crash in December 2022.

    Just before the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declared Pant fit, which sent a wave of excitement among fans of Delhi Capitals.

    In 2023, the Delhi Capitals, captained by Australia's David Warner, had a disappointing run in the Indian Premier League, finishing second-last in the points table after winning only 5 out of their 14 matches.

    For the upcoming season, the team has enlisted the talents of Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Jhye Richardson, and Jake Fraser-McGurk. With the addition of Pant, who may feature as an Impact Player in IPL 2024 to manage his workload, the team is anticipated to receive a significant boost.

    The Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against the Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on March 23.

    Squad:

     

    Batters: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Swastik Chikara, Yash Dhull,

    All-rounders: Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-Mcgurk, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Sumit Kumar

    Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs

    Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Pravin Dubey, Rasikh Dar, Vicky Ostwal

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: 'No Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit as skippers...' Fans left emotional after MSD relinquishes CSK captaincy snt

    IPL 2024: 'No Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit as skippers...' Fans left emotional after MSD relinquishes CSK captaincy

    Its Dhoni call respect his decision CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan after Gaikwad named captain ahead of IPL 2024 snt

    'It's Dhoni's call, respect his decision': CSK CEO Viswanathan after Gaikwad named captain ahead of IPL 2024

    IPL 2024: CSK fans disheartened after Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain, call it 'end of an era' snt

    IPL 2024: CSK fans disheartened after Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain, call it 'end of an era'

    BREAKING Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as new captain of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024 snt

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' captain day before opener

    IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Preview: Will Dhoni & Co. start with a bang or Du Plessis' men hand major upset snt

    IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Preview: Will Dhoni & Co. start with a bang or Du Plessis' men hand major upset?

    Recent Stories

    CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested: List of ex-Chief Ministers who have been in jail till date

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: List of former CMs who faced jail

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks rkn

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    Supreme Court declines hearing, directs BRS leader K Kavitha to trial court in arrest petition AJR

    Supreme Court declines hearing, directs BRS leader K Kavitha to trial court in arrest petition

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers Rhaenyra Vs Alicent who will be the rightful queen? Watch RBA

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers: Rhaenyra Vs Alicent, who will be the 'rightful queen'? – Watch Videos

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi's DDU Marg shut, traffic snarled as AAP calls for protest AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Traffic chaos in Delhi, DDU Marg closed amid AAP protest

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon