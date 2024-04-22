Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, PBKS' Sam Curran fined for IPL Code of Conduct breaches

    Faf Du Plessis, skipper of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, incurred a fine of Rs 12 lakh, while the captain of Punjab Kings Sam Curran was penalized 50% of his match fees for their recent infractions, as announced by the IPL on Monday.

    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Faf Du Plessis, skipper of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, incurred a fine of Rs 12 lakh, while the captain of Punjab Kings Sam Curran was penalized 50% of his match fees for their recent infractions, as announced by the IPL on Monday.

    Du Plessis was fined for the slow over rate observed during RCB's tense one-run defeat, marking their seventh loss of the ongoing season, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

    "Mr Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

    It was RCB's first over-rate offence of the season.

    On the contrary, Curran faced a penalty of half his match fees for a Level 1 offense under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, pertaining to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during PBKS' three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

    "Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL media release stated.

    Punjab's defeat against GT marked their fourth consecutive loss, leaving them languishing in ninth place on the points table.

