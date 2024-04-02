BCCI, ECB and Cricket Australia in talks to revive CLT20, says cricket Victoria CEO

Cricket boards from Australia, England, and India are currently engaged in "active conversations" to revive the Champions League T20 (CLT20) tournament, according to Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins. Cummins highlighted the challenge of finding a suitable window in the packed cricket calendar for the tournament's return.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Cummins expressed his belief that the T20 landscape has matured since the last edition of the CLT20, held ten years ago. He revealed ongoing discussions between Cricket Australia, the ECB, and the BCCI regarding the tournament's revival, with considerations for potential involvement of women cricketers from leagues like the WPL, the Hundred, and the WBBL.

The last CLT20 edition took place in India in 2014, with Chennai Super Kings emerging as champions. Cummins has been in discussions with Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley regarding the tournament's revival, suggesting its importance in the cricketing landscape.

Drawing parallels with football's club-based Champions League, Cummins emphasized the need for cricket to strike a balance between international and club-based competitions. He emphasized the potential of the CLT20 to bring together the world's best players, transcending boundaries and providing a platform for top-notch competition.

Cummins highlighted the importance of showcasing matches between teams from different leagues, envisioning matchups like Mumbai Indians versus Melbourne Stars to generate excitement similar to international fixtures. He underscored the significance of the CLT20 in elevating the quality of cricket by bringing together the best players from around the globe.

As discussions progress, cricket fans await eagerly for the potential return of the CLT20, with hopes of witnessing thrilling contests and the convergence of top talent on the cricketing stage.

