    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya finds relief from booing at Wankhede Stadium

    Hardik Pandya experiences a welcome reprieve as he avoids crowd hostility at Wankhede Stadium during Mumbai Indians' IPL clash against Delhi Capitals, with the presence of 18,000 children offering a serene atmosphere of support.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 8:33 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya found solace as he escaped crowd hostility at the Wankhede Stadium during Mumbai Indians' IPL clash against Delhi Capitals. With stands predominantly filled with approximately 18,000 children from various NGOs, as part of the ESA (Education and Sports for All) day organised by the Reliance Foundation, the atmosphere was filled with cheers for the home team. Pandya had previously faced jeers and criticism from fans during matches at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and even at Wankhede.

    The 29-year-old all-rounder had been under scrutiny ever since his transition from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, where he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. Prior to Sunday's match, former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly urged fans to refrain from booing Pandya, highlighting that the decision to appoint him as captain was not solely his.

    "I don't think they should boo Hardik Pandya. It's not correct," Ganguly stated during Delhi Capitals' training session.

    He emphasized Rohit Sharma's prowess as a captain but urged understanding towards Pandya's role in the team, emphasising the franchise's decision.

    Pandya's experience during Mumbai Indians' first home game against Rajasthan Royals on April 1 was marked by booing, prompting former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar to appeal to fans to maintain decorum during the toss ceremony.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 9:06 PM IST
