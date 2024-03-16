IPL 2024: Did Gautam Gambhir reveal date of final in his straight talk with KKR squad? (WATCH)

Gautam Gambhir, who recently signed for Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor might have just slipped the IPL 2024 final date. The former Indian cricketer during his first address to the team spoke on various points which included the team's goal for reaching the finals.

Kolkata Knight Riders are riding early on the momentum after the West Bengal based franchise signed Gautam Gambhir as their mentor. The Delhi born has been a legend for KKR where the franchise won two IPL trophies under his captaincy.

Gautam Gambhir recently addressed the players and staff members for the first time after signing for the franchise. This comes ahead of the beginning of the IPL 2024 training camp. Gambhir stressed on various points while most important being possibly giving away the IPL 2024 final date.

The Former Indian cricketer while talking up his players revealed that their team must be there on May 26 and that the path towards May 26 starts from now. It is notable that the BCCI have released the IPL schedule of only 21 matches as it is awaiting general election dates from the Election Commission of India to better plan the forthcoming fixtures.

Gautam Gambhir in his first address said, “We start this season from today. Whether it's physically, mentally skill wise, give everything possible. It's a very, very proud and successful franchise. You guys are representing a very successful franchise. Make sure you train that way, you play that way and you carry that attitude around the field. That is going to be very, very important. And one thing I absolutely believe in is giving all the freedom to the players. That is something which is very, very important.

So people who played with me will know one thing about me, that everyone in this group will be treated equally. There's no senior junior. There is no domestic, international. So we have got one mission and that is to win this IPL. So everyone needs to follow that one simple path. On 26th May, we should be there giving everything possible, and it starts from today. It's not gonna start on the 26th. It's not gonna start on the 23rd. It starts from today.”