IPL 2023: LSG piles up second-highest total to rout PBKS by 56 runs; fans astonished

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants ripped apart Punjab Kings by 56 runs on Friday, thanks to the former's mammoth total of 257/5, the second-highest in the competition, while fans were left dumbfounded.

It was a complete blistering batting performance by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which ripped apart Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in Match 38 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday. The visitors posted a monumental total of 257/7, the highest of the event this season and the second-highest ever, which was enough to drown the hosts, while the fans were left amazed.

Winning the toss, PBKS opted to bowl. However, LSG began dominatingly, taking complete advantage of the PowerPlay (PP) and putting up 74/2. At the same time, opener Kyle Mayer (54) scored his fourth IPL half-century before falling to pacer Kagiso Rabada in the final PP over. Then, Ayush Badoni (43) and Marcus Stoinis (72) added 89 for the third wicket, leaving the Punjab bowlers confused.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

While Badoni fell to pacer Liam Livingstone in the 14th, Stoinis joined forces with Nicholas Pooran (45) to contribute to a 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket. At the same time, Stoinis brought up his sixth IPL 50 before falling to pacer Sam Curran in the 19th. Eventually, Lucknow finished on a monumental total of 257/5.

The Kings were forced to bring in their Impact Player (IP) early during the ninth Super Kings over, with opener Prabhsimran Singh replacing pacer Gurnoor Brar. In reply, the hosts began on a jittery note, losing the openers by the fourth over of the PP at 31. Atharva Taide (66) and Sikandar Raza (36) decided to provide some fightback with a 78-run stand for the third wicket and keep their faint hopes alive.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023, KKR vs GT - Resurgent Gujarat Titans stand in the way of Kolkata Knight Riders revival

However, in the 12th, Raza fell to medium-pacer Yash Thakur. At the same time, Taide departed in the following over, at 127, falling to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi after striking his maiden IPL half-century. Thereon, Punjab struggled to get a partnership going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals, as it eventually terminated its chase at 201, falling short by 56. For Lucknow, Thakur grabbed four each, whereas off-spinner Ayush Badoni was economical. The victory takes the Super Giants to the second spot in the points table.