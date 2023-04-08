IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Former cricketers, fans build up El Clasico on social media

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will collide in Mumbai during the so-called El Clasico on Saturday. Ahead of the same, ex-cricketers and fans battle on social media to predict the ultimate winner.

It is 'El Clasico' day. No, it’s not the footballing El Clasico between Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, but in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), as record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) takes on former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Since it is the biggest rivalry in IPL, as the two are the most successful sides, fans eagerly look forward to the clash. Ahead of the same, the build-up has already begun on social media, with fans to ex-cricketers taking it to the platform to predict their winner for IPL’s ultimate rivalry.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

In the meantime, former Indian middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif predicted the tie, telling Star Sports, “MI has always looked strong at home, but CSK are demanding side to be beaten on any ground. In this situation, MI must work hard at Wankhede to churn out their maiden two points of the season.”

Also, Kaif’s former Indian partner and all-rounder Irfan Pathan told the broadcaster, “It will be difficult to pick a winner between MI and CSK, but since MI is playing at home, they have a better chance of winning this encounter.”

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - IT'S ROHIT SHARMA'S FLAIR VS MS DHONI'S ACUMEN AS MI LOCK HORNS WITH CSK

The teams also built up the so-called El Clasico on social media, as CSK’s post read, “Konjam Anga Paaru Kanna! The Baasha boys have lined up for El Clasico!” On the other hand, MI’s post read, “I am 𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲. I am the 𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁. I am 𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗠𝗔𝗡 One sleep away from El Clásico."