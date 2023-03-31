Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, Impact Players, prediction, where to watch and more

    IPL 2023 stars on Friday, with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the same, we present the best Fantasy XI picks, probable XI and Impact Players, match prediction, where to watch live streaming and more.

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, Impact Players, prediction, where to watch live streaming, more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on Friday, and it will be the defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) that takes on former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening tie at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With fans expecting a cracker of an encounter between Hardik Pandya and the legendary MS Dhoni, ahead of this exciting thriller, we present the best Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, and Impact Players, along with match prediction, where to watch live streaming and other match details.

    Probable XI
    GT:     Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi and Mohammed Shami. IP: Sai Sudarshan/KS Bharat.
    CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Simarjeet Singh/Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana. IP: Simarjeet Singh/Mukesh Choudhary.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Dhoni vs Hardik to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on 'Impact Players'

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Gill, Gaikwad and Miller
    Gill and Gaikwad would certainly fire as openers, especially the former, who has been in a tremendous form of late, while Miller would be a storm to be reckoned with as a finisher.

    Wicketkeeper: Conway
    Conway is the only keeper in the form right now, while Dhoni's inconsistent approach lately makes him miss out.

    ALSO SEE: IPL 2023 - RCB icon Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing will leave fans drooling

    All-rounders: Jadeja, Stokes (vc), Pandya (c) and Ali
    Jadeja is a no-brainer here for his true all-round abilities, along with Stokes and Pandya. Also, Ali can be unpredictable across departments, given his sheer talent. Pandya's effectiveness makes him the skipper, while Stokes' reliability makes him his deputy.

    Bowlers: Rashid, Chahar and Shami
    Rashid is a must-have here, given his ability to impact as a leg-spinner in the shortest format, while Chahar and Shami can influence with seam bowling in any given conditions.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - MUMBAI INDIANS SIGN SANDEEP WARRIER AS REPLACEMENT FOR INJURED JASPRIT BUMRAH

    Match details
    Date and day:     March 31, 2023 (Friday)
    Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): JioCinema
    Prediction: GT wins with a better squad, momentum and confidence

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
