IPL 2023: 'CAPTAIN MARKEAM' - Supporters split on Aiden Markram being announced as new SRH skipper

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad has a new leader, Aiden Markram of South Africa, replacing Kane Williamson from IPL 2022. Meanwhile, supporters are split on the decision by the franchise.

On Thursday, South African all-rounder Aiden Markram was announced as the new captain of former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 2023 India Premier League (IPL) season, which gets underway on March 31. He will replace Kane Williamson, who had led the side last season, where it had finished at a disheartening eighth spot in the 10-team event, having registered six victories and eight flops. However, supporters were split regarding the franchise's decision to appoint another overseas captain.

"THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram," SRH took to its social media handles to announce the same. Williamson was let go by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction while defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) will be availing his services this season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Ben Stokes to leave early to prepare for Ireland Test and Ashes

SRH will be playing its opening game versus fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad on April 2. Markram was the front-runner for the role after having recently led SRH's sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, to the SA20 title in Johannesburg, which happened to be the maiden edition of the tournament.

The 29-year-old batting all-rounder was in excellent condition in the SA20 competition, as he led his side from the front and was also adjudged the Player-of-the-Tournament for his contributions of 366 runs along with an 11-wicket scalp. The IPL 2023 gets underway on March 31, with former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and GT playing the opening tie in Ahmedabad.