IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan lambasts Pakistani journalist for jibe at Mohammed Shami

Veteran Indian bowler Irfan Pathan has engaged in a war of words with a Pakistani journalist on Twitter after the latter appeared to make an indirect jibe at pacer Mohammed Shami. Just a few days ago, the pacer displayed an exceptional effort for the Gujarat Titans in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

31-year-old Shami delivered an inspiring new ball spell against the KL Rahul-led side and took three crucial wickets inside the powerplay to set the tone for Gujarat Titans' victory in their opening game. Shami struck on the first ball of the IPL tie, inducing an edge of LSG captain KL Rahul on a peach before cleaning up Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey in the succeeding overs.

A struggling LSG managed to post a total of 158 for six thanks to quick-fire half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and debutant Ayush Badoni. The Gujarat Titans chased down the target and won the clash with five wickets and two balls to spare.

Praising Shami's bowling was none other than veteran pacer Irfan Pathan who tweeted, "There are not many in World Cricket who uses new ball better than Mohammed Shami!"

Responding to Pathan's tweet, Pakistan journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq on Thursday (March 31) wrote, "THEY CAN'T PLAY HIM". One can only imagine if this comment from the Pak scribe is an apparent jibe at Shami, who went wicketless during the India vs Pakistan encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

Hours later, an irked Pathan minced no words as he replied, "In the 2003 World Cup, Wasim Akram (Legend) couldn't beat Sachin Tendulkar's (Legend) bat. Does it mean he couldn't bowl?? #sasteexperts."

Following Pathan's response, the Pakistani journalist responded stating, "This Sasta expert knows more than the Sasta commentator (IP). Let me remind you that Sachin was dropped by Razzaq on Wasim Akram's ball. Sachin's two best inns in World Cups, against Pakistan, had 5 drop catches in total. Now, don't block me like Harbhajan."

During the highly anticipated Indo-Pak encounter in October last year, Shami ended with figures of 3.5-0-43-0 as Virat Kohli and Co endured a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, ending India's impeccable 12-0 streak against Pakistan at the World Cups. Shami was even targeted on social media based on his faith following India's historic loss.

In stark contrast to all that transpired in the clash against Pakistan, the pacer displayed exceptional bowling prowess against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 and walked back with the Player of the Match award for his 3/25.