Ravichandran Ashwin: 'The day I stop losing the passion, I will be done with the game'

Ravichandran Ashwin has made a name for himself by experimenting a lot with the sport. However, he has indicated that the day he losses his passion, he will call it quits.

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has significantly transformed himself from just being an off-spinner to a healthy and reliable batter too. Also, he has made a good name for himself for being very outspoken about the cricketing laws while continuously experimenting with his game, bringing in innovative new techniques. The 35-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and is not thinking of retiring anytime soon. He has asserted that the experimental boundaries push him to keep going, while he is not concerned by the criticisms. However, he has indicated that the day he loses his passion for the sport, he will be done with it.

In an interview published by RR on its social media handle, Ashwin reckoned, "This is one very different year as far as I am concerned as a cricketer and a person. Truth be told, this has easily been one of the happiest years of my experience at the IPL. Nothing to do with performance and qualifications."

"It is about how much I have enjoyed in terms of performance. The day I stop experimenting, the day I stop losing the passion for that, is when I will be done with the game. I have improved my thought processes to a different level this year. How do I coin this? Is it tricky? They call it freedom of expression," added Ashwin.

Ashwin also revealed that his regular experimentations could have gone haywire, but he managed to keep it steady. "Earlier, I have tried this, and it didn't work, and people questioned. I don't know how people would have reacted if it didn't work, but it worked. It's been a journey. I have made a lot of mistakes. Years ago, we had this head coach Duncan Fletcher, and I would go and ask him, how do I improve this, how do I improve that, how do I get to get better? He said the only way you get better is by making mistakes and failing in front of people," he continued.

"That's what I have done all my life. I have received a lot of criticism from people on how I have tried to expand beyond the realms sometimes. People may feel, 'Why the hell is he doing such things? Is he over-ambitious, or is he trying to do too much? But that's just me. If you try to take that out of me, you won't get this person. So, I come with a lot of problems. If I am utilised and given the form of expression I require, I think I can explore boundaries," concluded Ashwin.