    Sachin Tendulkar: 'Arjun's path is going to be challenging and difficult'

    Arjun Tendulkar failed to get a game for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, father Sachin Tendulkar has warned that the path for his son will be 'challenging and difficult'.

    Mumbai, First Published May 24, 2022, 8:05 PM IST

    Legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had a compelling career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, his pacer son Arjun Tendulkar struggles to get his IPL career underway. He has been roped in by record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) for two seasons in a row during the IPL Auction. While he was roped in last season for ₹10 lakh, this time, he was bought for ₹30 lakh. Although MI did not have a stellar outing in IPL 2022, becoming the first team to get knocked out of the playoffs race, Arjun failed to find a spot in its playing XI, even in its closing couple of matches.

    In the meantime, Sachin gave Arjun some harsh reality check, saying, "This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over. And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path will be challenging. It is going to be difficult."

    "You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket. Continue to do so, continue to work hard, and results will follow. And, if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the management because that is how I have always functioned," added Tendulkar while speaking during the SachInsight show.

    Arjun does not have enough competitive games under his belt. So far, he has played just a couple of matches during the T20 Mumbai tournament, where he has bagged two wickets at an economy of 9.57, with his best figures being 1/33. Recently, he was also not selected in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal squad for Mumbai.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 8:05 PM IST
