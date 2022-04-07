IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant

After missing Delhi Capitals' (DC) the first couple of matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, explosive opener, David Warner has reunited with his franchise for whom he played from 2009 to 2013. A prolific batter, Warner, has expressed excitement over his return to the side and revealed he is looking forward to playing under Rishabh Pant. The Australian also went on to add that he is keen to learn something special from his new skipper.

"I want to learn how to play the one-handed shots from Rishabh. He's a young guy learning the ropes of leadership, and he has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited, and I can't wait to be bat with him in the middle," Warner said.

"It's exciting to be back in the franchise, which played a big part at the beginning of my IPL career. There are some familiar faces around, and there are some new faces, so I'm excited to get into it," the Australian added.

Warner was previously associated with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. The T20 World Cup-winning player was bought by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crores at IPL mega auction.

The fifth-highest run-getter in the cash-rich T20 league, Warner, added that he was also looking forward to working with DC head coach and legendary Australian batter Ricky Ponting.

"Ricky has had a fair bit of success with DC. He was a great leader for Australia, and now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him," Warner stated.

In the 15th edition of IPL, Delhi has got off to a mixed start where they have won one out of their two matches. They will now take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 7.

