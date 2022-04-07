Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant

    Legendary Australian cricketer David Warner has joined his teammates at the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

    IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Delhi, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    After missing Delhi Capitals' (DC) the first couple of matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, explosive opener, David Warner has reunited with his franchise for whom he played from 2009 to 2013. A prolific batter, Warner, has expressed excitement over his return to the side and revealed he is looking forward to playing under Rishabh Pant. The Australian also went on to add that he is keen to learn something special from his new skipper.

    "I want to learn how to play the one-handed shots from Rishabh. He's a young guy learning the ropes of leadership, and he has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited, and I can't wait to be bat with him in the middle," Warner said.

    "It's exciting to be back in the franchise, which played a big part at the beginning of my IPL career. There are some familiar faces around, and there are some new faces, so I'm excited to get into it," the Australian added.

    Warner was previously associated with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. The T20 World Cup-winning player was bought by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crores at IPL mega auction.

    The fifth-highest run-getter in the cash-rich T20 league, Warner, added that he was also looking forward to working with DC head coach and legendary Australian batter Ricky Ponting.

    "Ricky has had a fair bit of success with DC. He was a great leader for Australia, and now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him," Warner stated.

    In the 15th edition of IPL, Delhi has got off to a mixed start where they have won one out of their two matches. They will now take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 7.

    Also read: IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Match Prediction: Can Delhi get back to winning ways against Lucknow?

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash snt

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs DC lucknow-delhi Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Match Prediction: Can Delhi get back to winning ways against Lucknow?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins blitz hands Kolkata Knight Riders memorable win over Mumbai Indians; fans awestruck-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Cummins blitz hands Kolkata memorable win over Mumbai; fans awestruck

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Check out Mumbai Indians new theme song, MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE-ayh

    IPL 2022: Check out Mumbai Indians' new theme song, 'MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis all praise for Shahbaz Ahmed post RCB win over RR-ayh

    IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis all praise for Shahbaz Ahmed post RCB win over RR

    Recent Stories

    JEE Main 2022 announces new dates for sessions 1 and 2, Check dates here - adt

    JEE Main 2022 announces new dates for sessions 1 and 2 | Check new dates here

    kpop BTS Army fumes at rapper Joe Budden as he slams them calls them Chinese drb

    BTS Army fumes at rapper Joe Budden as he slams them, calls them ‘Chinese’

    Who is Sreenivasan? Malayalam actor is on ventilator support; health update RBA

    Who is Sreenivasan? Malayalam actor is on ventilator support; health update

    Facebook parent Meta exploring virtual currency, creator coins called Zuck Bucks gcw

    Facebook parent Meta exploring virtual currency, creator coins called 'Zuck Bucks'

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash snt

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash

    Recent Videos

    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon
    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon