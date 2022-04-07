Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Match Prediction: Can Delhi get back to winning ways against Lucknow?

    Lucknow Super Giants is up against Delhi Capitals in Match 15 of IPL 2022. While DC looks to get back to winning ways, we present the match preview and winner prediction.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs DC lucknow-delhi Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 15 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a clash between new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Thursday, the game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. DC will be eager to get back to winning ways while we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Current form
    LSG is coming off a winning performance over former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), having played three matches and winning a couple of them. On the other hand, DC is coming off a loss to another new side Gujarat Titans (GT), having played two games while winning and losing apiece. Thus, momentum is slightly in LSG's favour.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    As for LSG, it is packed with bowlers. However, courtesy of some delicate batters, it is equally dangerous in the department. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan are the ones who could make an impact.

    On the other hand, DC is balanced, while it is marginally heavy in its bowling too. But, stars across departments make it a terrific side. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will nail it.

    "

    Injury concerns, weather and pitch report
    None of the sides has an injury concern. The Navi Mumbai weather will be slightly hot, with temperatures around 27-36 degrees and 53% humidity. The track will be on the even side, while dew will make it easier to chase in the second innings.

    Probable XI
    LSG:     KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.
    DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, KS Bharat/ Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Lewis, Shaw, Badoni - Shaw will rule the top-order, while Lewis and Badoni will dominate in the middle.
    Wicketkeepers: De Kock, Rahul - Both men are in trustworthy form, making them good openers too.
    All-rounders: Hooda (c), Krunal, Lalit - Hooda has been excellent with the bat and can bowl too, while Krunal will be effective with his spin, whereas Lalit has been firing with the bat. Hooda's reliability makes him the skipper.
    Bowlers: Avesh (vc), Kuldeep, Khaleel - While Kuldeep has been steady with his spins, Avesh and Khaleel have impressed with their pace, as the former's consistency makes him Hooda's deputy.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 7, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: LSG wins; toss to play a vital role

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
