IPL 2022: CSK fans await Rs 14 crore-signee Deepak Chahar's likely April-end return

In some good news for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all-rounder Deepak Chahar, who was ruled out of the initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to an injury, is likely to make a return to the Yellow Brigade's camp by April end.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side had suffered a setback even before the start of the T20 league when their 14-crore signee Chahar was ruled out of action. The all-rounder suffered a quadriceps injury during the 3rd T20I against West Indies and couldn't complete his spell.

At present, Chahar is recovering from his injury at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is expected to play his part in the tournament soon. According to a report in the Times of India, the CSK star could be available from April 25. The report suggests that he will be released from NCA in two weeks.

Once fully fit, the bowling all-rounder, who played an instrumental role in Chennai's winning campaign last year, will boost the CSK pace attack. The Yellow Army doesn't have an experienced Indian pacer in their attack at present and is in desperate need of Chahar. The swing bowler has the knack of getting early wickets and has done the job for CSK in the past. In Chahar's absence, Chennai has played Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary.

CSK is placed at the 7th spot in the points table with two defeats from as many matches. In their previous fixture, they failed to defend a big target of 211. Prior to the start of the tournament, there was a change of guard in the CSK ranks as icon MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy reign to Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran all-rounder has not made an impressive start, and news of Chahar likely to rejoin his pace attack will add to Jadeja's relief.