IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Fans mock Hardik Pandya for scoring his slowest IPL half-century

    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 9:56 PM IST

    It has been a competitive match so far between former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, GT skipper Hardik Pandya scored his slowest IPL half-century. As a result, fans mocked him.

    Pandya played a composed innings of a 42-ball 50, which included four fours and a six, while he came out to bat at number four. As a result, it was his slowest 50 in the IPL, going past his previous most unhurried off 41 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2018. He stayed unbeaten until the end, as GT finished on a par total of 162/7.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Pandya has done well for GT so far, as the team remains unbeaten in three matches. He has moved to his home franchise after his former team, record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI), decided against retaining/repurchasing him. Also, it seems like the leadership duties and extra responsibilities are making him bat in a composed manner to sustain his longevity for his side, besides bidding to make a Team India comeback.

    But, notably, Pandya's big-hitting skills have been lacking in IPL 2022. It has been an issue with him for the past couple of seasons. While a back surgery forced him to become a part-time bowler, he is slowly regaining his place as a complete all-rounder. However, given his composed play, a return to the Test circuit might be on the cards rather than limited overs.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 9:56 PM IST
