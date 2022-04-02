Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Buttler's century helps Rajasthan topple Mumbai by 23 runs, fans thrilled

    Rajasthan Royals trounced Mumbai Indians by 23 runs in Match 9 of IPL 2022. As a result, fans are thrilled to see RR in a severe form.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Jos Buttler century helps Rajasthan Royals topple Mumbai Indians by 23 runs, fans thrilled
    It was a sensational all-round outing from former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians in Match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, RR trounced MI by 23 runs. While it stays atop the table, fans expressed their thrill at RR's lethal form.

    Winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. However, RR started shakily, losing a couple by the sixth over of the powerplay, with 48 runs on the board. But, just after, it was followed by an exceptional 82-run partnership between opener Jos Buttler (100) and skipper Sanju Samson (30) before the latter fell to pacer Kieron Pollard in the 15th. Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer (35) added 53 more for the fourth wicket before pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the latter in the 19th at 183/4.

    Soon, a flurry of wickets fell, including Buttler to Bumrah in the 19th, as RR finished on a substantial total of 193/8. For MI, Bumrah and pacer Tymal Mills claimed three each, the former being substantially economical. In reply, MI was off to an uneasy start, too, losing a couple by the fourth, with 40 runs scored.

    However, Ishan Kishan (54) and Tilak Varma (61) put on 81 for the third wicket to keep MI in the chase before pacer Trent Boult dismissed the former in the 13th. A couple of overs later, at 135, Varma fell to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, followed by some quick wickets. Although Pollard (22*) tried, the bridge was too long to be crossed, as RR emerged victorious by 24 runs, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a couple and was the most economical of all in what was a joint bowling effort from RR.
    Brief scores: RR 193/8 (Buttler- 100, Samson- 30, Hetmyer- 35; Bumrah-3/17) beats MI 170/8 (Kishan- 54, Varma- 61; Chahal-2/26) by 23 runs.

