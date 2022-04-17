IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: Umran Malik skittles 4 Punjab wickets in 20th over, netizens compliment

Umran Malik helped Sunrisers Hyderabad grab four wickets in the final over against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Consequently, netizens were thrilled by his performance and complimented him.

It was an immature batting performance by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 28 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, PBKS was skittled out for an under-par score of 151. Pacer Umran Malik's 20th over was magical, as PBKS lost four wickets while netizens complimented him.

As for the final over, Malik bowled a dot to Odean Smith in his opening ball while he was dismissed off the second ball after the pacer caught him. The third ball to an incoming Rahul Chahar was a dot, while he dismissed him and Vaibhav Arora consecutively by knocking them over. Arshdeep Singh played the hat-trick ball, only to run himself out.

Interestingly, Malik became only the second IPL bowler to register a couple of caught and bowled in the exact match, after Harbhajan Singh. He is also the fourth bowler after Irfan Pathan, Lasith Malinga and Jayden Unadkat to bowl a maiden final over in an IPL innings. It also happened to be the 300th maiden over in the IPL history, while it was also the first time in an IPL match that an over yielded four wickets and turned out to be a maiden over.

As for the match, PBKS was invited to bat first. It has posted an unconvincing total of 151. Liam Livingstone's talented knock of 60 played a significant role in its innings. For SRH, Malik claimed four, while seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged three and was the most economical.

Brief scores: PBKS 151 (Livingstone- 60; Malik- 4/28, Bhuvneshwar- 3/22) vs SRH.