IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Netizens disheartened as Kolkata suffers brutal loss to Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs in IPL 2022 on Saturday. The loss puts KKR at the risk of missing out on the playoffs, while netizens were left disheartened.

It was a painful outing for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 53 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, KKR succumbed to a 75-run defeat. As the loss jeopardises its chances of playoffs qualification, the netizens were left disheartened by KKR's grievous performance.

Winning the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl, as LSG lost skipper-opener KL Rahul (0) early, in the opening over, off an unfortunate run-out, with a couple of runs on the board. However, fellow opener Quinton de Kock (50) and Deepak Hooda (41) added 71 for the second wicket before the former was dismissed off mystery spinner Sunil Narine in the eighth after scoring his 19th IPL half-century. After that, Hooda and Krunal Pandya (25) put on 34 more for the third wicket, while the former was dismissed by pacer Andre Russell in the 13th, at 107.

FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs KKR (Match 53)

Although Krunal was also dismissed by Russell a couple of overs and 15 runs later, Marcus Stoinis (28) and Jason Holder (13) added 35 for the fifth. While the former fell to Shivam Mavi in the 19th, the pacer got smacked for five sixes in the over, which became the most expensive over in IPL against KKR. Eventually, LSG finished at 176/7, while for KKR, Russell claimed a couple, whereas Narine was the most economical one from his side.

In reply, KKR was expected to put on a fight. However, it was off to a blight start, losing three for 23 by the sixth, and was down to 25/4 by the seventh. Rinku Singh (6) and Russell (45) tried to provide some fightback and hope, adding 44 for the fifth wicket. While the former fell to spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 12th, at 85, the latter departed to pacer Avesh Khan in the subsequent over.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

It happened to be the final nail in the coffin for KKR's chase, as it could hardly generate partnerships thereon. Ultimately, it was bundled for 101, its second-lowest in IPL, while LSG registered a massive 75-run win, with 33 balls to spare. For LSG, pacers Avesh and Holder bagged three each, while fellow pacer Mohsin Khan was laboriously economical, whereas the side shot to the top of the points table with the best net run rate in IPL 2022.

Brief scores: LSG 176/6 (de Kock- 50, Hooda- 41; Russell- 2/22) beats KKR 101 in 14.3 overs (Russell- 45; Avesh- 3/19, Holder- 3/31) by 75 runs.