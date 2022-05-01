IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans has nearly sealed its playoffs berth in IPL 2022, thanks to Hardik Pandya's superb captaincy. Meanwhile, he has said that there is no hierarchy on his part, despite being the skipper.

It has been an excellent ride by the new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) 20 far. On Saturday, it defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets to nearly seal its place in the playoffs. Meanwhile, while everybody has been hailing his captaincy skills, he has asserted that there is no hierarchy on his part.

After the success at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Pandya told reporters, "As a person, I always make sure that I don't like to grow just as an individual. I like to grow with my teammates or people around me. That's the reason for our success as well. I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy."

"Everyone is on the same path - one for all and all for one. That's the approach we're carrying, and that is why I think the boys feel they are as important as the captain. So yeah, obviously enjoying the new opportunity, fantastic bunch of people around. With results going our way, I can't ask for a better start," he added.

Pandya lauded his bowlers for doing a great job and restricting RCB to a par total, while he was impressed at how they bowled at Virat Kohli, who looked to be in good touch. "We executed our plans pretty well to him. There was one point when he was in his zone, rotating the strike well, and that's where our bowlers made sure to get a few dot balls there to break their momentum. Rajat [Patidar] was also going fantastic at one point of the game, but our bowlers kept it tight, especially against Virat and didn't allow him to get into his rhythm," he concluded.