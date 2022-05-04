Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli - "IPL gave me the platform to show my capabilities, compete against the best"

    First Published May 4, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    Virat Kohli has struggled to make a consistent impact in IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he has credited IPL for allowing him to showcase his capabilities.

    Image credit: BCCI

    It has not been the ideal 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Virat Kohli. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he has struggled at scoring runs consistently, despite having quit the captaincy duties after IPL 2021. However, he feels that the tournament has allowed him to showcase his credentials.

    Image credit: BCCI

    In IPL 2022, Kohli currently happens to be RCB's fourth-highest run-scorer, gathering 186 in ten innings at a mediocre average of 20.67 and a strike rate of 116.25. It includes a half-century, while his top score happens to be 58. Meanwhile, Kohli feels that the competition has also let him compete against the best over the years.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    "I think outside of playing for India, IPL gave me the platform to show my capabilities, compete against the best in the world and share knowledge with them. I think that was the most important thing that added a different dimension to my understanding of the game. This helped me move ahead in a very progressive manner," Kohli said on the Inside RCB show.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "I was picking brains of people that probably I wouldn't have come across otherwise on things like how to play in different conditions and what mindset they have. You know, people have different ways to succeed so it can't be just one template. So, I used to be so excited and grateful for the opportunity to pick their brains and just learn from their day in and day out and that's for me has been the standout feature of IPL," added Kohli.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    Image credit: BCCI

    Kohli has been playing for RCB since IPL 2008. Since then, he has been a sensation for the franchise and has scripted numerous records with the side. However, he has failed to lay his hands on the coveted trophy. Yet, he has decided to maintain his loyalties to the franchise.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Speaking on his RCB loyalty, Kohli explained, "For me the understanding that the loyalty with RCB like how I follow my life is far greater for me than the fact that five people in the room will say oh finally you win the IPL with whoever xyz. You feel good for five minutes, but then, in the sixth minute, you could be miserable with some other issues in your life. So, it is not the end of the world for me."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Image credit: BCCI

    "There are always going to be 'but', you literally can't live your life like that and I just carry out doing my own things and I actually honestly don't even bother about a third person beyond myself and Anushka discussing things. For me, nothing else, or no one else's opinion, matters at all," concluded Kohli.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    IPL 2022: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB-CSK bangalore-chennai Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan-Kagiso Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat against Punjab, netizens commend-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Dhawan-Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat, netizens commend

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma has her fans impressed in pink fashion-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma impresses in pink again

    Recent Stories

    Hyundai launches Creta SUV Knight Edition; From price to specs, know all about it - adt

    Hyundai launches Creta SUV Knight Edition; From price to specs, know all about it

    Delhi Rains trends on Twitter after national capital receives rainfall amid severe heatwave gcw

    #DelhiRains trends on Twitter after national capital receives rainfall amid severe heatwave

    Are you diabetic and love summer drinks? Here are some options for supar patients RBA

    Are you diabetic and love summer drinks? Here are some options for sugar patients

    Pictures Meet Disha Patani's babies; her latest Instagram post will make your day RBA

    Pictures: Meet Disha Patani's babies; her latest Instagram post will make your day

    iPhone 14 launch to be delayed like iPhone 12 due to COVID gcw

    iPhone 14 launch to be delayed like iPhone 12 due to COVID?

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon