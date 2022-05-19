IPL 2022: 'I've enjoyed my time at IPL' - KKR's outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders has been knocked out of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, KKR's outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum has admitted that he has enjoyed his stint as coach in IPL so far.

It was dismay for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Wednesday, it lost to new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 66 of its final IPL 2022 match, a do-or-die clash for KKR. It missed out on securing its playoffs berth by just a couple of runs. As a result, it also ended KKR head coach Brendon McCullum's four-season stint with the franchise, as he will be leaving to take on the head coach duties of the England Test side. Meanwhile, he has asserted that he has enjoyed his stint with the franchise, along with the IPL, to date.

During the post-match press conference, McCullum noted, "I've had a great time over the last few years. I think we've played some great cricket this year. I'll follow this moving forward. I know they are in excellent hands with the support staff and Shreyas as captain. So yeah, watch out for KKR next year."

"I have loved it [IPL coaching stint]. It's been three years now, and all three years have been in bubbles. I'm personally thankful to all parties involved for hosting IPL in between a pandemic. It has given the fans something to hold on to. It's just a wonderful tournament, the biggest league in the world. It gives opportunities to some outstanding talent. And, as a coach, to be able to be a part of it and give some of the guys the freedom to go out there and play with a positive attitude is something I'm forever grateful for," added McCullum.

As for the match, he was all-praise for uncapped Indian batter Rinku Singh, who has been sensational for KKR in IPL 2022. "Rinku is an incredible story, a man around the IPL for five years. He sat on the sidelines for so long and worked so hard, he has had to wait for his opportunity, he got it late in the tournament, and he's taken it," expressed McCullum.

"He plays the game for all the right reasons that I love as a coach and as a fan of cricket as well. Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years, and we will see him progressing. Not too many people can bat like Rinku did and be able to pull games out of the fire. Pleased for him," McCullum concluded.