    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is seemingly back to some form, as he is having a decent outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He leads the new side Gujarat Titans (GT), which is unbeaten in its opening two games. In the meantime, his Bollywood wife from Serbia, Natasa Stankovic, is keeping the fans engaged.

    Natasa is famous for her bold beauty and killer looks. She has set the temperature high recently with an adorable video of hers she recently shared. In the video, she is seen swimming in the pool of the team hotel in Mumbai as she emerges from the water, soaring the temperature. While she did not caption the video, Pandya commented with the "❤️🔥" emojis.

    Earlier, she had shared a couple of pictures with her son Agastya, as both made their way into the pool, while the latter looked cute in a blue swimming robe. She also presented some of the collection of her style quotient pictures in a video and captioned, "Which one is your favourite? ✨"

    As for GT, it is currently placed in the fourth spot after winning both its opening matches and having collected four points. On Friday night, it takes on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 16 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Pandya has scored 64 runs in the two matches at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 116.36. He has a top score of 33. He has claimed a wicket in the two at an economy of 7.37.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
