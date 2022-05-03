IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Dhawan-Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat, netizens commend

On Tuesday, Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in IPL 2022. Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada were the stars, as GT suffered its second season loss, while netizens commended PBKS.

It pretty-much turned out to be a one-sided encounter, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) overpowered new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 48 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, PBKS walked away with an eight-wicket win, handing GT its season loss of the season. It was Kagiso Rabida and Shikhar Dhawan who were the star performers, as netizens commended PBKS.

Winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya surprisingly chose to bat, as it lost its openers by the fourth over of the powerplay, with 34 runs on the board, while after some short stands, it was down to 67/4 by the 12th over. Nevertheless, Sai Sudharsan (65*) and Rahul Tewatia (11) added 45 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was dismissed by pacer Rabada in the 17th. However, GT struggled in getting the partnerships going thereon.

FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - GT vs PBKS (Match 48)

Sudharsan was the lone star for GT, as he slammed his maiden IPL half-century on a slow-looking track, as it could finish on 143/8, with Sudharsan staying unbeaten. For PBKS, Rabada nailed it with a four-for, while fellow pacer Sandeep Sharma was heavily economical. In reply, PBKS suffered an early setback, as Jonny Bairstow (1) was sent packing by seamer Mohammed Shami in the third over, with ten runs on the board.

However, fellow opener Dhawan (62*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40) took good control of the chase thereon and put 87 for the second wicket to make PBKS the favourites during the chase. At this time, Dhawan scored his 46th IPL 50 before Rajapaksa departed to pacer Lockie Ferguson in the 12th. Nonetheless, PBKS was well set within the chase, as Dhawan and Liam Livingstone (30*) got the job done within the 16th over, giving PBKS a sweeping eight-wicket win. For GT, the bowlers could hardly do anything, while leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the most economical of all.

Brief scores: GT 143/8 (Sudharsan- 65; Rabada- 4/33) lost to PBKS 145/2 in 16 overs (Dhawan- 62*, Rajapaksa- 40, Livingstone- 30; Ferguson- 1/29) by eight wickets.