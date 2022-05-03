Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Dhawan-Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat, netizens commend

    On Tuesday, Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in IPL 2022. Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada were the stars, as GT suffered its second season loss, while netizens commended PBKS.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan-Kagiso Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat against Punjab, netizens commend-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published May 3, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

    It pretty-much turned out to be a one-sided encounter, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) overpowered new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 48 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, PBKS walked away with an eight-wicket win, handing GT its season loss of the season. It was Kagiso Rabida and Shikhar Dhawan who were the star performers, as netizens commended PBKS.

    Winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya surprisingly chose to bat, as it lost its openers by the fourth over of the powerplay, with 34 runs on the board, while after some short stands, it was down to 67/4 by the 12th over. Nevertheless, Sai Sudharsan (65*) and Rahul Tewatia (11) added 45 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was dismissed by pacer Rabada in the 17th. However, GT struggled in getting the partnerships going thereon.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - GT vs PBKS (Match 48)

    Sudharsan was the lone star for GT, as he slammed his maiden IPL half-century on a slow-looking track, as it could finish on 143/8, with Sudharsan staying unbeaten. For PBKS, Rabada nailed it with a four-for, while fellow pacer Sandeep Sharma was heavily economical. In reply, PBKS suffered an early setback, as Jonny Bairstow (1) was sent packing by seamer Mohammed Shami in the third over, with ten runs on the board.

    However, fellow opener Dhawan (62*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40) took good control of the chase thereon and put 87 for the second wicket to make PBKS the favourites during the chase. At this time, Dhawan scored his 46th IPL 50 before Rajapaksa departed to pacer Lockie Ferguson in the 12th. Nonetheless, PBKS was well set within the chase, as Dhawan and Liam Livingstone (30*) got the job done within the 16th over, giving PBKS a sweeping eight-wicket win. For GT, the bowlers could hardly do anything, while leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the most economical of all.
    Brief scores: GT 143/8 (Sudharsan- 65; Rabada- 4/33) lost to PBKS 145/2 in 16 overs (Dhawan- 62*, Rajapaksa- 40, Livingstone- 30; Ferguson- 1/29) by eight wickets.

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma has her fans impressed in pink fashion-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma impresses in pink again

    Hardik Pandya latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe

    Dhamaka on Debut: How Gujarat Titans have become a force to reckon with in IPL 2022?-ayh

    Dhamaka on Debut: How Gujarat Titans have become a force to reckon with in IPL 2022?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Daniel Vettori, Imran Tahir, Kumar Sangakkara reckon-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Vettori, Tahir, Sangakkara reckon

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Gujarat-Punjab Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    Nora Fatehi is dating Terence Lewis Choreographer reveals truth drb

    Nora Fatehi is dating Terence Lewis? Choreographer reveals truth

    Want to have selfless cricketers - Ben Stokes on being appointed England Test skipper-ayh

    "Want to have selfless cricketers" - Ben Stokes on being appointed England Test skipper

    Tanushree Dutta prayed for no broken bones after freak accident sustains stitches drb

    Tanushree Dutta ‘prayed for no broken bones’ after ‘freak accident’; sustains stitches

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma has her fans impressed in pink fashion-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma impresses in pink again

    football Bundesliga Bavarians thrilled after Thomas Muller signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2024 snt

    Bavarians thrilled after Thomas Muller signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2024

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon