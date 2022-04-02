IPL 2022, GT vs DC, Match Prediction: Gujarat and Delhi to clash in epic thriller

Gujarat Titans will be taking on Delhi Capitals in Match 10 of IPL 2022. Both teams are in momentum, as the game is expected to be a thriller.

It is expected to be another thriller as the new side Gujarat Titans (GT) takes on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 10 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game takes place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. With both teams in form and momentum by their corner, this match is highly anticipated, as we present the match preview and the predicted winner.

Current form

As for GT, it won its opener against the fellow new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). On the other hand, DC was off to a flier, too, defeating record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Thus, a nail-biter could well be on the cards.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

When it comes to GT, it has a heavy bowling line-up. Nonetheless, it cannot be taken lightly when being packed with goliaths in its batting line-up. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson are the ones who can make it count.

As for DC, it is balanced, besides being barely heavy in the bowling department. Yet, it has stars across departments, making it a solid unit. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are likely to dominate.

Injury concerns, weather and pitch report

While GT has no injuries, DC will be without pacer Anrich Nortje, who is recovering from his hip injury. The Pune weather will be hot, with an expected temperature of around 22-39 degrees, while the humidity will be just 24%. The track will stay slow, with an assist to spinners as the match progresses.

Probable XI

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Varun Aaron.

DC: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Miller, Shaw, Manohar - Shaw and Manohar will give the right start, while Miller will be a genuine finisher.

Wicketkeeper: Wade - He is the only man in form in the department.

All-rounders: Axar, Tewatia, Pandya, Lalit - The four have shown genuine intent to perform. While Axar will rule across departments, Tewatia will impact with the ball, along with Pandya and Lalit with the bat.

Bowlers: Shami (c), Kuldeep (vc), Khaleel - Shami and Khaleel have been effective with their pace, with the former's impactfulness making him the skipper. Kuldeep is evolving again with his spins, making him Shami's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: April 2, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: DC wins; toss to play an integral role