    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: De Kock's 80 helps Lucknow get past Delhi; Twitter celebrates

    Lucknow Super Giants breezed past Delhi Capitals in Match 15 of IPL 2022 by five wickets, thanks to Quinton de Kock. Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to celebrate LSG's fine start to the tournament.

    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

    It was another excellent performance by new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 15 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, LSG registered a clean five-wicket win with a couple of balls to spare. As LSG shot up to the second spot, thanks to Quinton de Kock's sublime 80, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the fine start to the tournament by the side.

    Winning the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul opted to bowl, with openers Prithvi Shaw (61) and David Warner (4) providing a magnific start, putting up a 67-run opening stand. Interestingly, Shaw did most of the hard work in the partnership, putting on 61 compared to Warner's four before the former, who scored his 11th IPL half-century, fell to off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham in the eighth over. The latter followed just a couple of runs later in the following over to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, while DC was reduced to 74/3 by the 11th.

    Nevertheless, skipper Rishabh Pant (39*) and Sarfaraz Khan (36*) took charge for the remainder of the innings and added 75 more, but DC finished at a below-par total of 149/3. For LSG, Bishnoi claimed a couple, while he was also the most economical from the side. In reply, LSG was off to a terrific start, with openers Rahul (24) and de Kock (80) putting on 73 before the former fell to chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the tenth.

    At 86/2, a 32-run stand ensued between de Kock and Deepak Hooda (9*). The former slammed his 18th IPL 50 and was going good before being dismissed by Kuldeep in the 16th. While Hooda and Krunal Pandya (19*) added 23 for the fourth wicket, they kept edging towards the target on a slow surface before the former fell to pacer Shardul Thakur in the final over, whereas Ayush Badoni (10*) hit the winning runs to get the job done by five wickets. For DC, Kuldeep claimed a couple, while off-spinner Lalit Yadav was decently economical.
    Brief scores: DC 149/3 (Shaw- 61, Pant- 39, Sarfaraz- 36; Bishnoi- 2/22) lost to LSG 155/4 in 19.4 overs (De Kock-80; Kuldeep- 2/31) by five wickets.

