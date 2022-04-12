Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube's 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy

    Chennai Super Kings is taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 22 of IPL 2022. CSK's Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube put up 165 runs for the third wicket as fans went into a frenzy.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Chennai-Bangalore: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy-ayh
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 9:42 PM IST

    It has been a top batting show by four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, CSK posted a mammoth total of 216/4, thanks to twin magnific innings from Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube. As a result, social media went into a frenzy.

    Put in to bat first, CSK was off to an unstable start, losing a couple by the seventh over of the powerplay, with 36 runs on the board. However, Uthappa and Dube took complete control of the innings thereon, putting on 165 runs for the third wicket. In the 19th, Uthappa fell for 88 to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, having scored his 28th IPL half-century, while it was his highest IPL score to date.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - CSK vs RCB (Match 21)

    Uthappa slammed four fours and nine sixes in his superb innings. Sube stayed unbeaten on 95, hitting his fourth IPL 50 while he smashed five fours and eight sixes. Notably, the 165-run partnership became the highest in IPL 2022. Also, Dube equalled the highest individual IPL score in the matches involving CSK-RCB, levelling Murali Vijay's 95 in IPL 2022 final.

    Also, CSK hit 156 runs between overs 11-20 of the match, which is its highest in the tournament and third-highest overall. CSK has also equalled the most sixes it has struck in an IPL match (17). It was also the third instance in the IPL that a couple of batters made 85-plus in a game.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 9:42 PM IST
