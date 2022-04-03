IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Desperate Chennai eyes Punjab rout

Chennai Super Kings will meet Punjab Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2022. CSK is in desperate need of a win, losing its opening two games. Here is the match preview and prediction.

Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see a clash between four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Punjab Kings (PBKS). It will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, as CSK is desperate for a win. Here, we present the match preview and predict the winner.

Current form

CSK is not off to a great start to the season, having lost its opening two games. As for PBKS, it has had a mixed start, winning and losing one each. Judging by the from, PBKS has the upper hand here.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

As for CSK, it is loaded in the bowling, while it possesses some decent performers for its batting. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni are the ones to grab eyeballs.

On the other hand, PBKS is packed with players, marginally heavy in the bowling department. However, its batters are talented, too, and cannot be ruled out. Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar are the ones who can light things up.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

CSK remains without pacer Deepak Chahar, who is nursing a quadriceps injury, where PBKS has no concerns. In 26 IPL meetings, CSK leads 16-10, while in 25 IPL clashes, CSK has a lead of 15-10. In India, they played on 20 instances, with CSK leading 12-8, while it would be their maiden encounter at Brabourne.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Mumbai would be somewhat soothing, with an expected temperature of around 27-32 degrees and 62% humidity. As for the track, it would generally favour the batters but could get slow later. However, dew might compel teams to chase.

Probable XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande/Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Maheesh Theekshana/Mitchell Santner.

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Johhny Bairstow (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Sharma/Rajangad Bawa.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Uthappa, Dhawan, Rayudu, Dube - Uthappa and Dhawan will give the blazing start, with Rayudu firing at number three while Dube consolidates in the middle-order.

Wicketkeepers: Dhoni, Rajapaksa - Dhoni and Rajapaksa have been in splendid form, making them must-haves here.

All-rounders: Jadeja, Smith - Jadeja is a no-brainer here for his great all-round form, while Smith has been good with the bat and can hit.

Bowlers: Bravo (c), Rabada, Chahar (vc) - Bravo is a must here for his great fast bowling form, along with Rabada, while the former's consistency makes him the skipper. Chahar has been nailing with his spins, and his reliability makes him Bravo's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: April 3, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: PBKS wins; toss to play a vital role