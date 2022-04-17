IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Glaring David Miller hands Chennai 5th season defeat; social media ecstatic

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings suffered a three-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. David Miller was the star for GT with an unbeaten 94, while social media was ecstatic.

Another day, another thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered its fifth loss in six matches, going down to new side Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in Match 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. GT's David Miller was the start with his unbeaten 94, as social media went ecstatic following the match's compelling ending.

Winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya invited CSK to bat first. The latter was off to a hyper start, losing a couple of wickets by the sixth over of the powerplay, with 32 runs on the board. However, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (73) and Ambati Rayudu (46) contributed to a 92-run stand for the third wicket to keep CSK on top. After the former slammed his ninth IPL half-century and the first of the season, the latter fell to pacer Alzarri Joseph in the 15th, followed by the Gaikwad to pacer Yash Dayal a couple of overs later, at 131.

In came Shivam Dube (19) and skipper Ravindra Jadeja (22*), as both put on 38 more for the fifth wicket before the former was run out in the final ball of the innings, as CSK posted a par total of 169/5. For GT, Joseph claimed a couple, while seamer Mohammed Shami was the most economical. In reply, GT was off to a high-strung start as well.

GT lost three wickets by the fourth over of the PP, throwing its chase in disarray at the score of just 16. While opener Wriddhiman Saha (11) and Miller (94*) added 32 for the fourth wicket, leg-spinner Jadeja dismissed the former in the eighth. Nonetheless, Miller and Rahul Tewatia (6) added 39 more for the fifth wicket before the latter walked back to pacer Dwayne Bravo in the 13th.

Miller continued his onslaught after scoring his 12th IPL 50, while Rashid Khan (40) joined him, and the two put on a cameo of a 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket, wildly hammering pacer Chris Jordan, to bring GT back into the chase, curbing the required run rate. In the 19th, at 157, Bravo got rid of Rashid and Joseph (0).

However, Jordan could not defend the target in the final over, with Miller getting the job done. GT won by three wickets with a ball to spare. For CSK, Bravo claimed three and was decently economical for his side as well.

Brief scores: CSK 169/5 (Gaikwad- 73, Rayudu- 46; Joseph- 2/34) lost to GT 170/7 in 19.5 overs (Miller- 94*, Rashid- 40; Bravo- 3/23) by three wickets.