IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams maiden season 50, fans express charm

Ruturaj Gaikwad has slammed the first 50 of IPL 2022, playing for Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans. As a result, fans have expressed their charm.

Four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is up against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 29 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday, Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his maiden half-century of the season to put CSK on top. Consequently, fans were charmed by his return to form.

Gaikwad played a laudable innings of a 48-ball 73, which included five fours and sixes each, at a strike rate of 152.08. Pacer Yash Dayal dismissed him in the 17th over after being caught by Abhinav Manohar. Nevertheless, he put CSK in a decent position, but the team could only finish at a par total.

As for the match, CSK was put in to bat by GT, while it managed a part score of 169/5. Gaikwad was the top scorer, while Ambati Rayudu played a healthy knock of 46. However, it might not be enough for CSK to defend. For GT, pacer Alzarri Joseph claimed a couple, while seamer Mohammed Shami was the most economical.

Brief scores: CSK 169/5 (Gaikwad- 73, Rayudu- 46; Joseph- 2/34) vs GT.