IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR (Match 1): Kolkata opts to bowl, hands debut to 3 players

The IPL 2022 is underway, with Match 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR has won the toss and opted to bat first.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is the 15th edition of the advantageous Twenty20 (T20) tournament. Match 1 of the season is being played between four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, KKR has won the toss and opted to bowl.

Speaking at the toss, KKR's new skipper Shreyas Iyer said he was super excited to put on the purple jersey for KKR, and it is an honour for him. He also lauded the KKR players for doing a fine job so far. He felt that the wicket is a belter and will get better to bat later in the evening, with the dew coming in. "We are going in with three overseas players - Sam Billings, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Three of us got caps today. Myself, Billings and Ajinkya Rahane," he stated.

On the other hand, new CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja gauged, "Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited about the new role. We are going with four foreign players. Conway, Bravo, Milne and Santner are our foreign players." Earlier, during the pitch report, Matthew Hayden had stated that the track is also to offer enough assistance to the spinners.

Playing XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne and Tushar Deshpande.

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy.