Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR (Match 1): Kolkata opts to bowl, hands debut to 3 players

    The IPL 2022 is underway, with Match 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR has won the toss and opted to bat first.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK vs KKR (Match 1): Kolkata opts to bowl, hands debut to 3 players-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 7:16 PM IST

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is the 15th edition of the advantageous Twenty20 (T20) tournament. Match 1 of the season is being played between four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, KKR has won the toss and opted to bowl.

    Speaking at the toss, KKR's new skipper Shreyas Iyer said he was super excited to put on the purple jersey for KKR, and it is an honour for him. He also lauded the KKR players for doing a fine job so far. He felt that the wicket is a belter and will get better to bat later in the evening, with the dew coming in. "We are going in with three overseas players - Sam Billings, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Three of us got caps today. Myself, Billings and Ajinkya Rahane," he stated.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    On the other hand, new CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja gauged, "Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited about the new role. We are going with four foreign players. Conway, Bravo, Milne and Santner are our foreign players." Earlier, during the pitch report, Matthew Hayden had stated that the track is also to offer enough assistance to the spinners.

    Playing XI
    CSK:     Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne and Tushar Deshpande.
    KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: "Lucky enough to see it happen in front of my eyes," Virat Kohli on Royal Challengers Bangalore RCBs transition-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Lucky enough to see it happen in front of my eyes," Kohli on RCB's transition

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: RR confirms Sanju Samson morphed image, sacking social media team was prank-ayh

    IPL 2022: RR confirms Samson's morphed image, sacking social media team was 'prank'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli preparing for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB with buzz and excitement-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli preparing for RCB with "buzz and excitement"

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fantasy XI, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Chennai ushers new era under Jadeja, Kolkata eyes top start under Iyer

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' meme irks captain Sanju Samson; sparks frenzy snt

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' meme irks captain Sanju Samson; sparks frenzy

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra MHT CET 2022: exams to begin in June, all details - ADT

    Maharashtra MHT CET 2022: Exams to begin in June, All details

    Chhattisgarh man carries daughter s body on shoulder for 10 km probe ordered gcw

    Chhattisgarh man carries daughter's body on shoulder for 10 km, probe ordered

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Did MS Dhoni quit Chennai Super Kings CSK captaincy at the right time? AB de Villiers reckons-ayh

    IPL 2022: Did Dhoni quit CSK captaincy at the right time? De Villiers reckons

    Janhvi Kapoor goes backless for Punit Balana see pics drb

    Janhvi Kapoor goes backless for Punit Balana; see pics

    Kejriwal says if needed, will challenge Bill on Delhi civic bodies in court - ADT

    Kejriwal says if needed, will challenge Bill on Delhi civic bodies in court

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon