Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND-W vs AUS-W 2022, 3rd T20I: Dhoni fan Richa Ghosh wants to grow in her role as 'finisher'

    Relishing her role as the 'finisher', India batter Richa Ghosh, who idolises the legendary MS Dhoni, on Tuesday said her power-hitting skills came naturally to her. 

    India women vs Australia women 2022 3rd T20I: Dhoni fan Richa Ghosh wants to grow in her role as 'finisher' snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

    Richa Ghosh, an Indian batter who idolises the famous MS Dhoni, claimed on Tuesday that she loves being the "finisher" and is naturally gifted with power-hitting abilities.

    In the second Twenty20 International against Australia on Sunday, the 19-year-old contributed to India's victory in the Super Over. She helped India tie Australia's intimidating 187 with a 13-ball 26 not out that included three sixes, followed it up with a six off the first ball of the Super Over.

    "Smirti Didi (Mandhana) had told me 'Khatam karke aana' (come after finishing it), so I just did that," Ghosh said on the eve of the third T20I in Mumbai. 

    Also read: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Not having any special discussion with Rishabh Pant' - Paras Mhambrey

    "I have always focused on power-hitting. I worked hard on it and also focused on my mental toughness. It all went according to our plan," she added, terming the second T20I knock as the best one of her budding career. 

    "I always look to stay till the end and win it for my team. We had our plan in place. The idea was to keep the run flow going in the middle overs so that we don't have to go hard in the slog overs." 

    India women vs Australia women 2022 3rd T20I: Dhoni fan Richa Ghosh wants to grow in her role as 'finisher' snt

    It's little wonder that the India keeper-batter idolised no other than MS Dhoni and revealed that she grew up watching his shots. 

    "Since childhood, I've followed Dhoni and how he used to finish the game," the Siliguri girl said. 

    "My dad (Manabendra Ghosh) also helped a lot to hone my power hitting skills, he would go with me everywhere. He could not go on to become a successful cricketer so he's backing me fully to chase my dreams." 

    Ghosh, however, has a regret -- not being able to meet her idol yet. "I haven't had the opportunity to meet him yet. There have been times when he would leave just before we were in for a camp or a match at a venue. Hopefully I'll meet him someday," Ghosh said, adding that she has not thought of what to ask her idol when she meets him someday. 

    Also read: Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar's bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)

    While on the COVID-induced sabbatical, Ghosh put on weight, but she worked hard to get in shape and improve her fitness, which helped her power-hit.

    "I had worked on my fitness as I gained weight during COVID times and now I am focusing more on my fitness. I also worked on my shots while doing power hitting," she said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2022-23: If we do not back and value Babar Azam, who will value him? - Shahid Afridi-ayh

    'If we don't back and value Babar Azam, who will value him?" - Shahid Afridi

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar's bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)

    Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma likely to be removed from BCCI central contracts; Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill in line for promotion-ayh

    Rahane, Ishant likely to be removed from BCCI's central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill in line for promotion

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Multan/2nd Test: England brushes aside Pakistan to take unassailable 2-0 lead; fans applaud-ayh

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 2nd Test: England brushes aside Pakistan to take unassailable 2-0 lead; fans applaud

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Navi Mumbai/2nd T20I: Thrilling Super Over allows India Women to hand Australia first loss of 2022-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Thrilling Super Over allows India Women to hand Australia first loss of 2022

    Recent Stories

    football Outburst after Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to death for supporting women's rights snt

    Outburst after Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to death for supporting women's rights

    Days after Tawang clash, IAF to hold massive exercise to test capabilities on China front

    Days after Tawang clash, IAF to hold massive exercise to test capabilities on China front

    football Revealed: What did Hugo Lloris tell Harry Kane after Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty heartbreak snt

    Revealed: What did Hugo Lloris tell Harry Kane after Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty heartbreak

    Asianet News Dialogues with Air Vice Marshal BK Murali Retd

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Can India get PoK back by taking on both Pakistan and China? Answer is NO'

    Delhi airport mess: Centre tells airlines to deploy adequate manpower, show real-time data AJR

    Delhi airport mess: Centre tells airlines to deploy adequate manpower, show real-time data

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon