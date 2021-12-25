India vs South Africa 2021-22: Here's how the numbers game plays out in Tests between the two

India and South Africa will be engaged in a three-Test series for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy from Sunday. India has a chance to win its first-ever Test series in SA. Meanwhile, here are the numbers and stats between the two in the format.

A mouth-watering three-Test series awaits us as India and South Africa clash for the Freedom Trophy 2021-22. From Sunday, it starts with the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Notably, it is being dubbed as India's best-ever chance to script a historic Test series win in SA. As the Indians gear up for the same in the best possible fashion, we present all the numbers and stats between the two in the format.

Teams stats

Best total: IND - 643/6 dec (Kolkata, 2010); SA - 620/4 dec (Centurion, 2010)

Top aggregate total: IND - 1,498 (Chennai, 2008); SA - 1,395 (Johannesburg, 2013)

Biggest win (innings): IND - innings & 202 runs (Ranchi, 2019); SA - innings & 90 runs (Ahmedabad, 2008)

Biggest win (runs): IND - 337 runs (Delhi, 2015); SA - 329 runs (Kolkata, 1996)

Biggest win (wickets): IND - 10 wickets (Durban, 2013); SA - 9 wickets (Port Elizabeth, 1992 & Bloemfontein, 2001)

Batting stats

Most runs: IND - Sachin Tendulkar (1,741); SA - Jacques Kallis (1,734)

Best score: IND - Virender Sehwag (319); SA - Hashim Amla (253*)

Best average: IND - Virat Kohli (59.72); SA - Kallis (69.36)

Most centuries: IND - Tendulkar (7); SA - Kallis (7)

Most 50-plus: IND - Tendulkar (12); SA - Kallis & Amla (12)

Most sixes: IND - Rohit Sharma (22); SA - Sehwag (17)

Most innings sixes: IND - Rohit (7); SA - Kallis & AB de Villiers (5)

Most innings boundaries: IND - Sehwag (198); SA - Herschelle Gibbs (106)

Most series runs: IND - Rohit (529 in 2019-20); SA - Kallis (498 in 2010-11)

Best partnership: IND - Mayank Agarwal-Rohit (317); SA - Amla-Kallis (340)

Bowling stats

Most wickets: IND - Anil Kumble (84); SA - Dale Steyn (65)

Best innings bowling: IND - Ravichandran Ashwin (7/66); SA - Lance Klusner (8/64)

Best match bowling: IND - Ashwin (12/98); SA - Allan Donald (12/139)

Best average: IND - Ravindra Jadeja (19.09); SA - Donald (17.31)

Most innings fifer: IND - Ashwin (5); SA - Steyn (5)

Most match ten-fors: IND - Venkatesh Prasad & Ashwin (1); SA - Donald, Shaun Pollock & Steyn (1)

Most series wickets: IND - Ashwin (31 in 2015-16); SA - Steyn (21 in 2010-11)

Wicketkeeping stats

Most dismissals: IND - Wriddhiman Saha (29); SA - Mark Boucher (60)

Most innings dismissals: IND - Nayan Mongia & Saha (5); SA - David Richardson & Boucher (5)

Most match dismissals: IND - Saha (10); SA - Richardson & Boucher (9)

Most series dismissals: IND - Mongia (14 in 1996-97); SA - Quinton de Kock (17 in 2017-18)

Fielding stats

Most catches: IND - Dravid (21); SA - De Villiers (25)

Most innings catches: IND - VVS Laxman, Wasim Jaffer, Cheteshwar Pujara & Ajinkya Rahane (3); SA - Andrew Hudson (4)

Most match catches: IND - Sehwag, Rahane & Murali Vijay (4); SA - Amla (5)

Most series catches: IND - Rahane (10 in 2015-16); SA - Brian McMillan (8 in 1992-93 & 1196-87) & Amla (8 in 2015-16)

Individual stats

Most matches: IND - Tendulkar (25); SA - Amla (21)

Most matches as skipper: IND - Kohli (10); SA - Graeme Smith (15)