    IND vs SA 2021-22: Rahul Dravid credits Virat Kohli for driving fitness culture and energy in the team

    A fit India is geared up to take on South Africa. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid is all praise for Virat Kohli and co. Moreover, he has praised Kohli for bringing in the fitness culture and energy.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Centurion, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 2:26 PM IST
    It would be a competitive three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy between India and South Africa. It starts with the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from Sunday. Meanwhile, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has hailed the side's fitness level, giving most of the credit to skipper Virat Kohli.

    Speaking on the same, Dravid recalled when Kohli made his debut while the former still played for India. He also batted with Kohli in the latter's debut Test. Dravid was amazed how Kohli had evolved as a cricketer in the former ten years. "The way he has led the team, and it has been terrific. He has driven a culture of fitness and energy levels among the team. I am looking forward to work with him, he just keeps evolving, and he keeps pushing him," he told bcci.tv.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Here's how the numbers game plays out in Tests between the two

    Dravid also spoke on the SA tour, stating that it has always been a great challenge to tour this country. He recalled the day when he won a Test match in SA as a skipper, while he also helped India reach the final of the ICC World Cup 2003. He affirmed that the country is passionate about the sport, and despite there being no crowd this time, the series would be enjoyable.

    "There is an expectation of winning now. Every time India travels abroad, irrespective of where it is and whatever format we are playing, we expect to be good enough to win and compete. It is not easy. South Africa is one of the challenging conditions to play cricket in. They do play well at home. So, we need to be at our best to win here," Dravid inferred.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Mayank Agarwal heaps praises for Rahul Dravid, says the coach is a man who strives

    Speaking on the practice so far, Dravid said that the team has had good training sessions, while he is satisfied with the intensity and dedication the boys have put in so far. He also acclaimed the mental mindsight of the players. He verified again that his side has been training to its fullest and will leave no stones unturned.

    "We have a few options, guys can come in and step in and perform at the international level, and it is a great sign for Indian cricket. Sometimes there are challenging decisions you need to take, but the more we build on that depth, then it gives us an opportunity for us to be competitive on the day irrespective of the XI we play," he concluded.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 2:26 PM IST
