IND vs SA 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal heaps praises for Rahul Dravid, says the coach is a man who strives

Rahul Dravid is on his first overseas assignment as India's head coach. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal is all praise for him. He has stated that Dravid puts the onus on "good strong preparations".

India is in South Africa for a three-Test and three One-Day International (ODI) series. Notably, it would be head coach Rahul Dravid's first overseas assignment. With India eyeing its first-ever Test series win in SA, Dravid would have a hefty task in his hand. However, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has expressed faith in his guidance.

Speaking on Dravid's contribution, Agarwal said that one of the areas that the former focuses on is understanding mind space. It helped Agarwal immensely, as he managed to reclaim his spot in the team. He was ruled out of the England tour a few months back. However, he was back with a bang during the home Test series against New Zealand.

"It is not a fresh start. The last one year that went by was a lot to do with understanding myself and understanding what ticks me and what hadn't worked for me. I am glad that I could come back and put in the performances, and I look to do the same," he said during an interaction with his Indian and Karnataka teammate KL Rahul on bcci.tv.

He further assessed that working on the mind space and sorting it out would allow one to succeed in the best possible manner. He also declared that Dravid puts the onus on good preparations, as the side has had a quality preparation and training session in South Africa so far. Agarwal is determined to script history with India in SA during the Tests.

Meanwhile, Rahul spoke on his partnership with Agarwal for Team India and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the past four years. He hoped to continue with the same collaboration in the SA Tests, starting December 26. He termed his journey as beautiful, especially with Agarwal by his side.

"We had our doubts if we play for India, and we never gave up our dreams and worked harder, and it is amazing sometimes to sit back and think how we started and where we are today; it is magical for me. It is just the beginning for us, and we still have a long way to go and the friendship and understanding we have shared for so many years will only help us build better partnerships and win more matches for the country," Rahul imagined.