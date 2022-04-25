Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2022: BCCI to do away with bio-bubble - Report

    India plays South Africa in June for three T20Is. Meanwhile, the BCCI might do away with bio-bubbles keeping in mind the players' mental health issues.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022: BCCI to do away with bio-bubble - Report-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 7:27 PM IST

    India is currently gripped in the Twenty20 (T20) fever, with the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) presently happening. After the IPL, India will host South Africa for five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in June. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might do away with bio-bubbles.

    It is being conveyed that keeping in mind the players' mental well-being, the BCCI has decided to take the decision. Cricket has been played in the bubble since the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in. While IPL 2022 ends on May 29, the BCCI wants to give its players freedom after two months of strict measures in the bubble, besides their mental space.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    However, BCCI's decision will depend on the COVID situation in the country. The BCCI will do away with the bubble and rigid quarantine rules if things remain normal. A BCCI official also told PTI that England would also do away with bio-bubble measures when India travels to the country in July, while the players would be tested regularly to avoid any COVID cases in the camp.

    In the meantime, the BCCI is also preparing a workload management programme for a few players after IPL 2022. Players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja should get enough rest before travelling to the United Kingdom (UK), which also involves a short trip to Ireland. As a result, the players will be given breaks during the South Africa series, while the national selectors will decide their tenure. In contrast, all-rounder Hardik Pandya's call-up during the Proteas series or Ireland tour remains in question.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 7:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century against Mumbai Indians-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK punjab-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Match Prediction: Chennai looks to gain more wins to stay in playoffs contention

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul century-led Lucknow Super Giants hands 8th loss to Mumbai Indians, netizens in disbelief-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Rahul's century-led Lucknow hands 8th loss to Mumbai, netizens in disbelief

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, lucknow super giants-mumbai indians: KL Rahul slams second season century; Twitter charmed-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul slams 2nd season century; Twitter charmed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?-ayh

    IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?

    Recent Stories

    Otters helping little ones to climb wall amazed netizens - gps

    Watch: Otters helping little ones to climb wall amazed netizens

    Karnataka govt advises citizens to wear masks in public avoid gatherings amid COVID rise gcw

    Karnataka govt advises citizens to wear masks in public, avoid gatherings amid COVID rise

    Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia; Here's what happened next-tgy

    Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia; Here's what happened next

    Twitter considering Elon Musk s best and final offer deal to be finalised soon gcw

    Twitter considering Elon Musk's 'best and final' offer, deal to be finalised soon

    football Lewandowski quotes Mandela in plea for Ukrainians after winning Laureus Award snt

    Lewandowski quotes Mandela in plea for Ukrainians after winning Laureus Award

    Recent Videos

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon