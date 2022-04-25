India vs South Africa 2022: BCCI to do away with bio-bubble - Report

India plays South Africa in June for three T20Is. Meanwhile, the BCCI might do away with bio-bubbles keeping in mind the players' mental health issues.

India is currently gripped in the Twenty20 (T20) fever, with the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) presently happening. After the IPL, India will host South Africa for five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in June. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might do away with bio-bubbles.

It is being conveyed that keeping in mind the players' mental well-being, the BCCI has decided to take the decision. Cricket has been played in the bubble since the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in. While IPL 2022 ends on May 29, the BCCI wants to give its players freedom after two months of strict measures in the bubble, besides their mental space.

However, BCCI's decision will depend on the COVID situation in the country. The BCCI will do away with the bubble and rigid quarantine rules if things remain normal. A BCCI official also told PTI that England would also do away with bio-bubble measures when India travels to the country in July, while the players would be tested regularly to avoid any COVID cases in the camp.

In the meantime, the BCCI is also preparing a workload management programme for a few players after IPL 2022. Players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja should get enough rest before travelling to the United Kingdom (UK), which also involves a short trip to Ireland. As a result, the players will be given breaks during the South Africa series, while the national selectors will decide their tenure. In contrast, all-rounder Hardik Pandya's call-up during the Proteas series or Ireland tour remains in question.