    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'No excuses, we are used to such types of conditions' - Rohit

    IND vs BAN 2022-23: India suffered a one-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the opening Dhaka ODI on Sunday in a closely-contested encounter. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma had no excuse for the failure, especially in sub-continental conditions.

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/1st ODI: No excuses, we are used to such types of conditions - Rohit Sharma-ayh
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 10:13 PM IST

    India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday made no bones about the fact that his batting unit needs to show remarkable improvement in tackling spinners on tacky tracks after losing a low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh by one wicket. Bangladesh's 10th wicket pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Mustafizur Rahaman scripted an unbelievable turnaround with a 51-run stand that saw the hosts surpass a target of 187 in 46 overs. But, it was left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (five wickets) and off-spinner Miraj (a wicket) who shared the bulk of spoils during Indian innings as the visitors found it difficult to negotiate the slow bowlers on a track that had turn and bounce.

    "The pitch was a bit challenging. The odd ball was turning. You have to understand how to play. There are no excuses. We are used to such conditions. We must look at how to bat against their spinners in these conditions. The genes are there. These guys grew up playing in such conditions. It is all about handling pressure," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

    ALSO READ: IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI - Relentless Bangladesh upsets India by a wicket; fans stunned

    While the last wicket pair pulled off a heist after being 136/9 in the 40th over, Rohit didn't run away from the core problem, which is inept batting. "It wasn't enough runs. Another 30-40 runs would have made a difference. With KL and Washy, we could have got there. Unfortunately, we lost wickets in the middle, and it is not easy to make a comeback," the Indian captain added.

    Rohit did praise his bowlers despite an indifferent last 30 minutes. "It was a very close game. We did very well to come back into the game. We did not bat well. We bowled pretty well and kept them under pressure till the end. They held their nerves at the back end. If you look back at how we bowled, of course, the last few overs where we would have liked to get a wicket, we kept taking wickets all through," the skipper looked at the positives.

    ALSO READ: IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI - Social media aggrieved after Shakib's 5-for skittles India for 186

    The next match is also in Dhaka, and Rohit is hoping for a better show. "I am sure these guys will learn, and we look forward to the next game. Hopefully, we can change things around. We know exactly what we need to do in these conditions," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
