'Thought I was hallucinating': Fans go berserk over Sri Lankan bowler Kamindu Mendis' ambidextrous bowling

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis showcased his ambidextrous bowling skills by bowling left-handed against Suryakumar Yadav and switching to his right hand when facing Rishabh Pant.

India kicked off the three-match T20I series with a thrilling 43-run victory over Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday. This match marked the beginning of the Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav era, with Suryakumar Yadav leading from the front, scoring a rapid 58 off 26 balls. India set a formidable target of 213 for 7 and subsequently bowled out Sri Lanka for 170 in 19.2 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

A standout moment of the match was the unique display of ambidextrous bowling by Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis. The spinner captivated the audience by switching his bowling arm within the same over, a rare occurrence in international cricket.

Mendis showcased his ambidextrous bowling skills by bowling left-handed against Suryakumar Yadav and switching to his right hand when facing Rishabh Pant. This remarkable talent impressed fans and sparked curiosity, along with questions about the regulations surrounding such unique abilities.

What does the rules say:

21.1.1: The umpire must ascertain whether the bowler intends to bowl right-handed or left-handed, over or around the wicket, and must inform the striker.

If the bowler fails to notify the umpire of a change in the mode of delivery, it is considered unfair, and the umpire will call and signal a no-ball.

Mendis bowled just one over in the match, giving away nine runs. He took the ball for the 10th over of the Indian innings, with Suryakumar hitting a four off his first delivery by lofting it over extra cover. Despite this, Mendis kept the batsmen in check, conceding only five singles in the next five balls.

Fans flocked to social media to express their amazement and admiration for Mendis's ambidextrous talent. His ability to bowl with both hands brings a captivating element to the game and highlights the evolving skills of modern cricketers.

