Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal; Sri Lanka opts to bat

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India and Sri Lanka meet in the second Kolkata ODI on Thursday. While the visitors have opted to bat first, both teams have made changes, whereas the hosts have brought in Kuldeep Yadav for an injured Yuzvendra Chahal.

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal for India; Sri Lanka opts to bat-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Moving on from the brilliance of the opening One-Day International (ODI) in Guwahati, which India won by 67 runs, it is taking on Sri Lanka again in the second ODI at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. The hosts are eager to get the job done here, while the visitors are desperate to bounce back and set up a thrilling decider in Thiruvananthpuram on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Lions have won the coin toss and opted to bat, while both sides have made some changes, including the Men in Blue, who have brought in chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav for injured leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka conveyed during the toss, "We'll bat first. Terrific wicket to bat first; also looking at the venue stats. Important to score, be relaxed and play our natural game. Two changes - Madushanka and Pathum Nissanka are out with shoulder injuries, Nuwanidu Fernando gets a debut, and Lahiru Kumara is back."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    In the meantime, Indian captain Rohit Sharma voiced, "I was in two minds. We wanted to bat first because of how we played last time, but looking at this ground, I wanted to field. Overall, improvements are as a team, nothing in particular. What we've done in the past is in the past. We need to look ahead and keep doing better."

    "I love playing here. The crowd is also energetic, which always motivates me. But, it is in the past. I need to start fresh. One enforced change for us, Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep Yadav comes in," concluded Rohit.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI - India aiming for another comprehensive win, riding on Rohit-Virat's form

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.
    SL: Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fans divided after Australia pulls out from Afghanistan ODI series over increasing Taliban curbs on women snt

    Fans divided after Australia pulls out from Afghanistan ODI series over increasing Taliban curbs on women

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: India aiming for another comprehensive win against Sri Lanka, riding on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's form-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: India aiming for another comprehensive win, riding on Rohit-Virat's form

    Ranji Trophy Have been judged by people who hardly know me, says Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw after epic 379 against Assam snt

    Have been judged by people who hardly know me, says Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw after epic 379 against Assam

    IND vs SL 2022-23 2nd ODI Kolkata Ishan Kishan's time will come believes former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly snt

    Ishan Kishan's time will come, says former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly

    Recent Stories

    NASA s James Webb Telescope confirms its first exoplanet LHS 475 b, says, 'almost exact same size as ours' - adt

    NASA's James Webb Telescope confirms its first exoplanet LHS 475 b, says, 'almost same size as ours'

    football Real Madrid is going to fight hard to win the Spanish Super Cup - Carlo Ancelotti after toiling Valencia conquest-ayh

    'Real Madrid is going to fight hard to win the Super Cup' - Carlo Ancelotti after toiling Valencia conquest

    Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Officials suspend production licence of Marion Biotech; check details AJR

    Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Officials suspend production licence of Marion Biotech; check details

    Fans divided after Australia pulls out from Afghanistan ODI series over increasing Taliban curbs on women snt

    Fans divided after Australia pulls out from Afghanistan ODI series over increasing Taliban curbs on women

    football Ligue 1 2022-23: Important to have Lionel Messi back at the heart of our game - Christophe Galtier after PSG Paris Saint-Germain trumps Angers-ayh

    Ligue 1 2022-23: 'Important to have Messi back at the heart of our game' - Galtier after PSG trumps Angers

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Icon
    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon